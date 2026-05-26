Next generation of steam drivers qualify in north Wales

Two volunteers who first joined a heritage railway as teenagers have officially qualified as steam locomotive drivers after more than a decade of training and hands-on experience.

Matthew Carty, 27, from Chester, and Tim Hines, 27, from Llangollen, qualified at Llangollen and Corwen Railway following years of practical experience and assessments at the railway’s Motive Power Depot in Llangollen.

Matthew works professionally as a maths teacher in Birkenhead, whilst Tim is a Railway Engineer. Both men first began volunteering on the railway at the age of 17 and have steadily worked their way through the ranks over the last decade.

Today, both hold important leadership positions within the railway and are regarded as key members of the operational team.

Their final assessments were overseen by highly respected senior driver Dave Owen, himself a former railway boss and one of the most experienced steam locomotive drivers in the UK, alongside Andy Maxwell, a nationally renowned rail engineer and leading member of the railway’s Motive Power Depot team who has spent much of his life volunteering and working on the railway.

Speaking after qualifying, Matthew Carty said: “This is something I’ve worked towards for ten years and it still hasn’t quite sunk in.

“The railway has become a huge part of my life and I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who has helped me along the way.

“There is such a depth of knowledge within the Motive Power Depot and the support from the whole team has been unbelievable.”

Tim Hines added: “To qualify as a steam locomotive driver on the railway I grew up volunteering on is incredibly special.

“We are very lucky at Llangollen to have decades of experience amongst our volunteers, and everyone is always willing to pass on their knowledge and skills. I’d like to thank everybody who has supported us over the years.”

Dave Owen praised both men and highlighted the importance of preserving traditional railway skills for future generations.

He said: “What Matthew and Tim have achieved is outstanding. Becoming a steam locomotive driver takes years of commitment, patience, and practical learning.

“These heritage railways survive because experienced volunteers are willing to pass skills on to the next generation and thankfully, we’ve got some excellent young people coming through at Llangollen and Corwen Railway.”

The qualifications come during what many volunteers describe as a resurgence for the heritage railway, which has seen record passenger numbers travelling along its spectacular 10-mile route between Llangollen and Corwen through the Dee Valley.

The railway is continuing to recruit volunteers across a wide range of departments. Anyone interested in following Matthew and Tim’s example and becoming part of the railway’s future is encouraged to contact the railway.