Next phase of £2bn ‘garden city’ development approved

Nation.Cymru staff/LDRS

A major new “garden city” development set to reshape part of Cardiff has taken another step forward after councillors approved plans for 177 new homes on the site.

Cardiff Council approved detailed proposals for part of the wider Plasdŵr scheme, a £2 billion development that will eventually create a huge new suburb in the north west of the capital.

The wider project is expected to deliver around 7,000 homes over the next two decades across 900 acres of what was previously greenfield land between St Fagans, Radyr, Morganstown and Fairwater.

The latest phase will be built on land off Pentrebane Drive and north of St Fagans Road by BDW Trading Ltd, a subsidiary of housebuilder Barratt Redrow.

Planning documents describe the wider vision for the area as the creation of a new neighbourhood known as “Pendown”, named after the historic Pendown estate farm which once stood nearby.

Developers say the project is intended to reflect a “green, garden city inspired character” while providing “a combination of town and country living”.

The newly approved section of the scheme will include a mix of terraced homes, semi-detached and detached properties, along with walk-up flats.

Most of the homes are planned to be two-storey or two-and-a-half-storey buildings.

Plans also include extensive tree planting throughout the development, with landscaped streets designed to encourage lower traffic speeds and a more pedestrian-friendly environment.

Planning documents state: “The streets are designed with low traffic speeds and where possible with shared surfaces, attractive street trees and landscaping.”

Each property will also include parking and cycle storage facilities.

Developers described the existing site as mainly consisting of grassland, hedgerows and a small area of woodland.

Plasdŵr has been promoted as Cardiff’s “garden city for the 21st Century”, with around 40% of the site earmarked for green space including parks, woodlands and playing fields.

The wider masterplan includes five separate neighbourhoods, four new primary schools, a secondary school and a district centre featuring shops, cafes, bars and healthcare services.

Up to 30% of the homes across the overall development are expected to be affordable housing.

The project also includes plans for improved public transport links, new cycle routes and upgraded bus infrastructure connecting the area to the rest of Cardiff.