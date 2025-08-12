Next phase of major housing scheme on outskirts of Cardiff approved

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

The development of a new housing site just outside of Cardiff that will be made up of hundreds of homes has taken another step forward.

Persimmon Homes, the developers behind The Parish housing estate in Capel Llanilltern, announced Cardiff Council has approved the next stage of their scheme.

This, they said, will involve the construction of 167 new homes and a ‘local centre’ made up of 19,000sqm of commercial space.

1,500 homes

The Parish has been under development for about six years and promises to eventually deliver 1,500 homes.

Construction on the latest phase approved by Cardiff Council is expected to commence in the autumn and developers say the first homes will be ready for occupation in the second half of 2026.

Persimmon Homes East Wales managing director, Lee Hawker, said: “Persimmon is delighted to have secured planning on the next stage of our largest development in the region, one that will provide a new home for thousands of households to call their own for years to come, and we thank Cardiff Council planners for working with us to achieve this.

“We are not only proud of being able to deliver those much-needed homes in the capital – both for local people and housing associations – but the key community infrastructure we have promised throughout the process, including the much-desired local centre.”

Outline planning permission for The Parish, which is being developed on land south of Creigiau and just north of junction 33 of the M4, was granted in 2018.

Persimmon Homes’ last major announcement on the scheme was in August 2024 when they announced the approval of an earlier phase involving the construction of 74 new homes.

Criticism

Some of the major house builders behind new estates in Cardiff and other parts of Wales have been criticised in the past for not delivering key services and facilities on time.

Residents living in Persimmon Homes-built St Edeyrns Village, St Mellons, complained earlier this year of litter issues due to a lack of bins, uncompleted pavements, and a lack of shops.

A spokesman for the developer said at the time they were sorry for any inconvenience caused and added they were committed to completing the housing estate to a high standard.

In a recent statement on The Parish Persimmon said it “cannot wait to make” its plans a reality.

The developer has also promised a school, offices, and sports pitches as part of the wider plans for The Parish.

Mr Hawker said: “Placemaking is central to our mission and we cannot wait to make these plans a reality, as Persimmon leaves behind a positive and lasting legacy on-site.”

