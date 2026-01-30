Next stage of community boundary review under way in Welsh city

Nicholas Thomas, Local democracy reporter

The next stage of a community boundaries review is under way in Newport.

The city council has launched a public consultation on proposed changes to some of Newport’s 36 community areas – as well as updating the number of community councillors representing some neighbourhoods.

Not every part of Newport has a community council, but everyone lives in a community area, the local authority explained.

It said the review is “aimed at making sure boundaries are in the right place for elections in the future”, and it is a legal requirement to report back to the Democracy and Boundary Commission every 12 years.

An initial round of consultation was held late last year and gave residents and community councils a first opportunity to suggest potential changes.

But a report shows most of the proposals for updates will not be taken forward to the next stage.

The council will not be pursuing any changes to Llanwern, where during the initial consultation it was claimed the Glan Llyn housing development “significantly alters” the community area.

One suggestion had been to remove Goldcliff, Nash and Whitson from Llanwern and create a “standalone” area for the rural villages “to better reflect the true nature and needs of our communities.”

Another proposed creating a new Glan Llyn community area, while a third idea was to cut the housing development into two areas, distinguishing between the homes already built and those expected in future.

In each case, the council decided not to pick up those proposals, but said it would recommend to the boundary commission that a new county councillor seat should be created for the Llanwern ward from 2027 onwards.

Other proposals turned down from the initial consultation were to return the Mon Bank estate to the Pillgwenlly community area, and splitting the area of Bishton and Underwood.

The council decided against those proposals, but has agreed to take up a suggestion that the number of community councillors representing Underwood should be reviewed.

The area currently has 12 representatives for nearly 1,500 residents, and the city council has proposed reducing this to seven seats.

The other major change to electoral arrangements is a proposal to increase Llanwern’s community council seats from seven to 11, following recent population growth.

To find out more about the proposed changes and to take part in the public consultation, visit https://www.newport.gov.uk/elections-and-voting/community-boundaries-review before March 22.