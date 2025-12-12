Next step in city cross-rail scheme approved

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

Plans have advanced for the first phase of a major transport project that could eventually see a tramway built between Cardiff Central Station and Cardiff Bay.

It is part of a council scheme with Transport for Wales (TfW) that would see a tramway and other developments built through the “reorganisation of the highway and public realm in the Callaghan Square area of the city”.

Members at a recent full council meeting approved the submission of a Transport and Works Act Order that is needed to authorise the construction, operation, and maintenance of a new city tramway.

Applications for TWA orders are made to Welsh Ministers for a decision through Planning and Environment Decision Wales (PEDW) with the council taking on the role as ‘promotor’ of the order.

The overall plans were first revealed in 2020 as part of an “ambitious ten-year Transport White Paper” which outlined a vision for a transformed city transportation network.

Cardiff Council later secured £100m worth of funding for the Crossrail project in February 2025.

This could eventually see a route running from Cardiff Central Station through Callaghan Square, before meeting the existing rail line that runs from Queen Street Station and alongside Bute Street down to the Bay.

It would bring the Welsh capital in line with other UK cities such as Manchester and Edinburgh which also have tram services.

Operational

The latest report said there was an aspiration for the tram-train services to be operational in time for the European Football Championships in 2028.

It added, “to ensure the project moves forward it is proposed that the Cabinet and Full Council note that the TWA Order has been submitted and that the CrossRail Phase 1A Project Team will now proceed with all aspects of managing the process going forward.”

Following a potential public inquiry into the Crossrail plans, the authority will now expect to receive a Welsh Government report on the order between March and April 2026 with a final decision anticipated for September 2026.

This comes alongside separate plans to make changes to Cardiff Central railway station that would allow for increased capacity, easier movement and better accessibility at the station.