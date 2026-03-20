Next steps in Celtic Freeport plans agreed

Lewis Smith Local Democracy Reporter

Neath Port Talbot Council has agreed to the next steps in plans for the area’s Celtic Freeport which is hoped to eventually create thousands of jobs in southwest Wales.

The progress came at a council cabinet meeting where the authority agreed to enter a memorandum of understanding with the UK and Welsh Governments, Pembrokeshire County Council, and Celtic Freeport Company Limited.

The move now formalises Neath Port Talbot Council as the accountable body for the freeport moving forward as it enters its “delivery phase”.

Speaking at the meeting officers said the aim of the memorandum was to clarify roles, governance structures, and collaborative arrangements between all parties involved with the project.

It also confirms their responsibilities to the administrative oversight of public funding including seed capital and capacity grants.

The report said this would ensure “robust governance, compliance, and stewardship of public funds as the programme moves into its delivery phase”.

The agreement was considered by a council scrutiny committee earlier in March where it was commended to cabinet.

The freeport project was opened in November 2024 and is part of a bid between Associated British Ports, Neath Port Talbot Council, Pembrokeshire County Council, and the Port of Milford Haven.

Freeports are described as special areas within the UK’s borders where different economic regulations apply such as tax incentives for eligible businesses within them.

They also offer simplified customs procedures and streamlined planning processes to boost redevelopment in the areas close to them with other UK freeports including the Thames, Teesside, and Liverpool City Freeports.

Speaking at the meeting the councils leader Cllr Steven Hunt said the freeport would be a “wonderful thing” for Neath Port Talbot.

He also noted that the council had held a meeting with the chair and CEO of the company which gave them information on how they could drive the project forward.

The approval of the memorandum of understanding came alongside a separate approval for a business rates relief scheme for businesses operating within the designated tax sites of the Celtic Freeport.