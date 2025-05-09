NHS app re-launched ahead of revamp

The Welsh Government is urging people to download the revamped NHS Wales App to access a wide range of services digitally.

Over the next 12 months new functionality is being added to the bilingual app, including the ability for people to track their place on an NHS waiting list; view hospital appointments, and a range of tools to help people to manage their health while waiting for surgery.

Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing Sarah Murphy said the re-launch of the app marks a significant step forward in the digital transformation of healthcare services in Wales.

Vision

Speaking at Wales’ first NHS Digital Summit, Sarah Murphy said: “Our vision for the NHS Wales App extends far beyond today’s re-launch.

“In the coming months, people will be able to track their treatment waiting times, manage hospital appointments all from their phone or device.

“This is just the beginning of our digital transformation, as we work towards creating a digital front door to our NHS and social care services.”

Alongside the app, which has previously been available to the public in beta testing mode, the new Welsh Identity Verification Service is being launched across Wales.

Photo ID

This new service will allow people, who do not have government-issued photo ID, to verify their identity at their GP practice to register for the NHS Wales App.

People who have government-issued photo ID can use the online NHS Log-in service to register for the NHS Wales app.

Speaking at the Digital Summit, the Minister also called for greater collaboration between the NHS, the Welsh Government and Digital Health and Care Wales to realise the digital transformation needed to revolutionise patient care.

“This summit is a reset button and an opportunity to reaffirm relationships and to commit to working more collaboratively across the system to provide the best service for the people of Wales,” she said.

