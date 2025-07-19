NHS in Wales to offer premature babies new protection against common winter virus

Babies in Wales that are born before 32 weeks will be offered a new long-acting antibody medicine to protect them against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Nirsevimab provides protection with just one injection, replacing the monthly injections, which were previously offered to high-risk babies.

Its introduction follows the launch of the first ever RSV vaccine for pregnant women and adults aged 75 to 79 last year and will help prevent avoidable hospital admissions from this common winter virus.

The switch to a single, long-acting injection comes after the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advised the more effective nirsevimab monoclonal antibody treatment should replace palivizumab.

The JCVI also advised it should be extended to all babies born before 32 weeks who are entering their first RSV season. This will protect the most vulnerable babies – who would have limited or no protection from a maternal RSV vaccination given to pregnant women at 28 weeks.

Hospitalisation

RSV infects up to 90% of children within their first two years of life and frequently reinfects older children and adults. Babies under one are at greater risk of hospitalisation with more severe RSV.

For children born very prematurely, the risk of contracting RSV in their first winter is high and can be extremely serious. RSV in infants can cause bronchiolitis, which leads to the inflammation of the small airways and significant breathing difficulties.

Data presented to JCVI showed that significantly preterm babies were three times more likely to need hospital admission due to RSV, and 10 times more likely to need intensive care, compared to full-term babies.

Winter pressures

It is hoped the new treatment will help ease some of pressures the NHS faces during winter, as it is estimated that the impact of RSV for children and older adults in the UK can exceed that of influenza.

The RSV season in the UK typically starts in October, peaks in December and declines by March.

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Jeremy Miles said: “We are following the advice of the JCVI to offer this new treatment to babies who are at greater risk of harm during the RSV season.

“This will mean they will only need one dose, instead of multiple doses and it will protect them for longer.

“This is part of our efforts to prepare the NHS in Wales for winter and protect those who are most at risk.”

