NHS leaders call for funding realism and cross-party backing for health reforms

Nation.Cymru staff

NHS leaders in Wales have called for an honest assessment of what services can deliver with the funding available, following the announcement of a new health and social care strategy.

The Welsh NHS Confederation welcomed the long-term ambitions outlined by Health Minister Mabon ap Gwynfor but warned that lasting improvements would require political support for difficult decisions about services.

Mr ap Gwynfor addressed the organisation’s annual conference on Wednesday, November 4, calling on health and care leaders to work across organisational boundaries to improve care and reduce inequalities.

He said rising demand, an ageing population, increasingly complex needs and persistent inequalities meant services had to change.

“If we want different outcomes for the people of Wales and an NHS that remains sustainable for generations to come, doing more of the same is not an option,” he said.

“Our ambition is simple: more people living longer lives, spending more of those lives in good health, and remaining independent in their homes and communities for longer.”

The Welsh Government will work with health boards over the coming months, with a period of engagement intended to help shape the future of health and care.

Responding, Welsh NHS Confederation director Darren Hughes said many of the problems facing Wales would not be resolved within a single Senedd term.

“Cross-party support will therefore be essential to sustain implementation beyond 2030 and provide continuity for services and the people who rely on them,” he said.

Mr Hughes welcomed the strategy’s emphasis on prevention, reducing inequalities, strengthening primary and community care, and developing a sustainable social care system.

But he said its ambitions needed to reflect financial pressures.

“Given the challenging financial outlook for public services now and in the immediate future, honesty and realism from government are essential. The ambitions set must reflect the resources available and the support needed to deliver healthcare safely.”

Difficult choices

He said NHS leaders faced difficult choices about how services were organised and urged ministers to explain those choices openly to the public.

Patients, communities and staff needed to be involved from the outset, with their experiences and concerns helping shape decisions.

Mr Hughes also said NHS leaders should help set priorities and plan changes from the beginning, with clarity about who was responsible for delivering improvements and how progress would be assessed.

“The real test of this strategy will be whether people experience more timely access, more coordinated care and improved health and wellbeing,” he said.