NHS unions disappointed at Welsh Government pay offer

Unions representing nurses and doctors in Wales have expressed disappointment at the the Welsh Government’s NHS pay rise announced today.

Their response comes after Jeremy Miles, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, confirmed that the government accepted the recommendations made by the NHS Pay Review Body (NHSPRB) and the Doctors and Dentists Review Body (DDRB) for 2025-26.

This means NHS staff on Agenda for Change and medical and dental terms and conditions, will receive an increase, above the current rate of inflation, backdated to 1 April 2025.

Nurses, cleaners, porters, and healthcare support workers will receive a 3.6% hike while Consultants, Specialty, specialist, and associate specialist (SAS) doctors and dentists, Resident doctors and dentists, Salaried dentists, contractor general medical practitioners and Salaried GPs will receive 4%.

‘Too late’

Helen Whyley, Executive Director of RCN Wales, said: “This announcement has come far too late, leaving nursing staff waiting once again for recognition they urgently deserve. At a time when morale is already low and the pressures on the health service are immense, this delay only deepens the sense of disillusionment among our members.”

She added: “This uplift does not begin to address the years of real-term pay cuts our members have endured. The Welsh government has committed to pay restoration—but with an award only just in line with inflation, it fails to deliver on that promise. Nurses need more than a gesture to bring their pay back in line with what they have lost over the last decade.”

RCN Wales welcomed the Government’s agreement to begin negotiations on reforming Agenda for Change via the NHS Staff Council UK.

Mr Miles had confirmed in his statement that he was hoping this could commence before the 2026-27 pay round begins.

However, the UK Department for Health and Social Care will need to lead negotiations with the Treasury to secure additional funding in the forthcoming Spending Review to fund reforms.

Reform

Ms Whyley said: “Nurses are crying out for reform, Agenda for Change is not fit for purpose, where nurses stagnate on one band for all their career with no career progression despite years of experience. We expect this reform to address valuing nursing for the safety critical profession that it is.

“With over 2,000 nursing vacancies across Wales, this announcement does little to improve recruitment or retention. The NHS is being held together by the goodwill of overstretched and undervalued nurses and health care support workers. The Welsh government would be wise to consider if this Pay Review Body process works to resolve their workforce crisis or whether direct negotiations, like those in Scotland, would be more beneficial. Our members will now consider whether this award goes far enough to make nursing the attractive, respected profession it needs to be.”

The RCN Wales says it will continue to consult with members and push for “the fair pay, safe staffing, and long-term investment that nursing and patient care in Wales urgently require”.

Doctor’s have also expressed disappointment at the new pay offer.

‘Overworked’

Dr Iona Collins, chair of the British Medical Associations Welsh Council said:“The BMA has repeatedly provided evidence to reflect that NHS Wales doctors are undervalued and overworked. The published pay increase of 1% above inflation comes nowhere near addressing the pay erosion of at least 19% over the last sixteen years.

“The DDRB and Welsh Government fail to recognise that doctors continue to experience the worst pay erosion in the public sector, which is not acceptable. Similarly, the underfunding of the GMS contract leaves general practice in a precarious position, with financial remedy required immediately.

“Doctors are trying to get through the longest waiting lists on record and sacrificing their own health to do so, with high levels of exhaustion and burnout reported. Now more than ever, doctors need pay restoration, which will help the profession feel appreciated for routinely going above and beyond.

“We will now digest the DDRB report and further consult with our members to gauge their views and consider our next steps. We have requested an urgent meeting with the Cabinet Secretary.”

