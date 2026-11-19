Nation.Cymru staff

The NHS treatment waiting list in Wales has risen for a sixth consecutive month, with more than 563,000 people waiting for care.

There were 721,370 patient pathways waiting for treatment in September, up from 714,218 in August — an increase of 7,152.

The estimated number of individual patients waiting was 563,500. Pathways are not the same as people, because an individual can be waiting for more than one treatment.

Cancer waiting-time performance also worsened, while ambulance response targets were missed for red calls in October.

However, the number of pathways waiting more than two years fell by 160 to 4,908 in September. The Welsh Government said the overall waiting list was nearly 70,000 lower than in September last year.

Provisional figures for October indicate increases in both the total waiting list and pathways waiting more than two years.

The median waiting time in September was 17.3 weeks.

Just 57.1% of cancer patients started treatment within 62 days in September, against a target of 75%.

A total of 2,062 people began their first definitive cancer treatment, 62 more than in August.

In October, 61.1% of patients spent less than four hours in emergency departments, against the 95% target, while 11,830 waited at least 12 hours.

Those figures cannot be directly compared with previous months because the way some waits are measured has changed.

Previously, the clock could stop when active treatment ended, even if patients remained in the department for observation, recovery or hospital transport. Those exceptions have now been removed.

Pressure

The Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) said the change had revealed the true scale of pressure on major emergency departments, where only 47.1% of patients were admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours in October. That figure covers major departments, while the 61.1% figure includes all emergency departments.

RCEM welcomed the removal of clinical exemptions, which it had campaigned to end, but warned that greater transparency must be followed by immediate action.

Dr Rob Perry, RCEM’s Wales Vice President, said: “Today’s data now shows the true picture of how badly our departments are struggling.

“We welcome this move by the government – but data transparency alone will not stop our patients from coming to harm because of hospital overcrowding.”

He warned that departments had been running at capacity throughout the year, leaving little room to cope with additional winter demand.

“The government must act in the short term, as well as the long, or I fear a total breakdown of the Emergency Care system in the coming cold months,” he said.

The college called for longer operating hours for services needed to discharge patients, including over Christmas and New Year, alongside action to reduce discharge delays, monitor bed occupancy and improve staff safety and wellbeing.

Response targets

Ambulance response targets were missed for red calls, with a median response time of nine minutes and 34 seconds. Both response-time targets were met for purple calls, which cover cardiac and respiratory arrests.

Welsh Conservative Shadow Cabinet Minister for Health and Social Care Natasha Asghar called on ministers to declare a health emergency.

She said: “What these figures show is a health service on its knees as waiting lists grow for the sixth month in a row.”

Ms Asghar urged a whole-government response before winter pressures intensified, calling for additional capacity and resources.

“We instead have a Welsh Government with no sense of direction or control, adrift in a sea of consultations, reviews, and indecision whilst our NHS crumbles,” she said.

Cabinet Minister for Health and Care Mabon ap Gwynfor said £145m had been invested in tackling waiting times, particularly the longest waits.

He said: “We are starting to see signs of improvement and it is encouraging we’re on the right track, but we are yet to see the investment’s full impact.

“We have been clear with health boards about what we expect, we monitor their progress weekly and we demand action when targets are missed.”

Surgical hubs

Alongside the figures, the Welsh Government announced plans for up to 10 surgical hubs across Wales over the next four years.

The facilities will separate planned surgery from emergency care, with dedicated staff, operating theatres and beds intended to reduce cancellations and postponements.

Procedures would include hip and knee replacements, cataract surgery and hernia repairs.

Clinical experts are identifying where the hubs are needed and how they could serve patients across health board boundaries.

Mr ap Gwynfor visited the surgical hub at Llandough Hospital on Thursday. The facility is expected to receive full accreditation early next year.

He said: “These surgical hubs will help increase the number of operations, cut waiting times and make planned surgery more reliable.

“Too many people are waiting too long for treatment. The hubs will be vital in reducing the waits we inherited and keeping them down in the long term.”

The Minister said winter preparedness plans had been implemented earlier than ever before and thanked health and care staff for their work.

The Welsh Government said a new Emergency and Acute Care Policy Framework would focus on improving patient flow, speeding up access and tackling delayed discharges to reduce delays and corridor care.