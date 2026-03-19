NHS waiting lists in Wales fall for eighth consecutive month

NHS waiting lists in Wales have fallen for the eighth consecutive month, with ministers reporting the largest single monthly drop on record and the lowest average waiting times since before the pandemic.

Latest figures published by the Welsh Government show the number of patient pathways waiting to start treatment fell by almost 27,900 in January 2026, bringing the total to just over 713,000 — the lowest level since April 2022.

The average waiting time for treatment has also reduced to around 17.8 weeks, down from 23 weeks in August 2024.

Health Secretary Jeremy Miles said the figures reflected sustained efforts by NHS staff to improve productivity and reduce delays.

“This set of record-breaking figures show just how hard the NHS is working. Health boards are delivering more outpatient appointments, especially in the evenings and at weekends, and more operations, including cataract surgery – new ways of working to make sure people are seen and treated faster.

“The waiting list has fallen for the eighth month in a row, a new record reduction, and the longest waits are down yet again. This is real, tangible progress for people in Wales.

“We are determined to keep driving down waiting times and I expect to see significant further improvements in the weeks ahead to ensure that everyone gets the care they need, when they need it.”

The data shows long waits continue to decline, with just over 5,200 pathways now waiting more than two years — down more than 90% from peak levels. The proportion of patients waiting less than 26 weeks has risen to 61%, the highest since 2020.

Health boards have delivered an additional 187,000 outpatient appointments and a record 37,000 cataract operations, supported by £120 million in additional Welsh Government funding.

Emergency care performance also showed some improvement. Ambulance response times for the most serious “purple” calls — including cardiac arrests — averaged 6 minutes and 50 seconds in February, meeting the target range. Handover delays at emergency departments fell by 21% compared with the same month last year.

Despite this progress, pressure on services remains high. Emergency department attendances in February were the second highest on record for that month, with more than 81,800 visits.

There are also signs of strain in other areas. The number of patients waiting for diagnostic tests for more than eight weeks rose to over 48,000 — the highest since January 2024 — while therapy waiting lists also increased.

Cancer performance declined slightly, with 57% of patients starting treatment within 62 days, below the target level.

Concerning

Responding to the figures, Mabon ap Gwynfor, Plaid Cymru’s health spokesperson, said the overall picture remained concerning.

“Over half a million of the Welsh population remain on a NHS waiting lists, with 5,000 still waiting over two years despite Labour’s previous promises to remove two year waits altogether. This, alongside the fact that only 57% of cancer patients begin treatment within two months, reflects Labour’s failing record when it comes to the NHS. It isn’t good enough.

“Plaid Cymru’s ambitious vision to renew the NHS includes a dedicated plan to tackle Labour’s waiting lists, co-designed with clinicians and health experts – rolling out surgical hubs across Wales to get people treated faster, increase bed capacity, recruit more GPs to ease future demands on the waiting list backlog, and modernise the NHS.

“With Wales now the only UK nation without a cancer plan – we will right this wrong with a strategy that prioritises prevention, early diagnosis through rapid diagnostic hubs and ensure that cancer patients receive the timely treatment they need and deserve.

“The people of Wales deserve better than Labour’s mismanagement of the NHS which is leaving patients and staff alike paying to price. It’s time for a Plaid Cymru government with real ambition to put our NHS on a more sustainable footing.”