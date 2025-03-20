NHS waiting times in Wales show small reduction

Waiting lists in Wales have shown a small decline, according to the latest data released by the NHS.

Pathways for those awaiting treatment were 796,800 in February, down from just under 800,400 in January, with the Welsh Government suggesting 613,300 individual patients are currently on waiting lists.

The number of patient pathways is not the same as the number of individual patients, because some people have multiple open pathways.

Those waiting the longest for treatment decreased last month, however 21,100 patients have been waiting for more than two years.

These figures are more than two thirds (70.1%) lower than the peak during the pandemic but have remained stubbornly high despite government pledges to eradicate them.

The proportion of patient’s waiting less than 26 weeks remained at 53.1% in January, while the number of pathways waiting longer than 36 weeks decreased in January, to just under 284,000, the third highest figure on record.

The average time patient pathways had been waiting for treatment at the end of January was 0.1 weeks lower than the previous month at 23.5 weeks.

For diagnostic services, patient pathways waiting decreased to just over 112,900 in January. The number waiting longer than eight weeks (the target maximum wait) increased to just under 43,700.

1,924 people started their first definitive treatment for cancer in January, 219 more than the previous month. The number of pathways closed following the patient being informed they did not have cancer increased to 14,076.

Performance overall worsened against the 62 day target in January, decreasing to 57.4%, compared to 61.9% the previous month.

Reductions

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Jeremy Miles, said: “I am pleased to see further falls in the longest waits and the overall size of the waiting list.

“Two-year waits were almost 11% lower in January than in December and there were also reductions in the number of people waiting more than a year for a first outpatient appointment, and for diagnostic tests and for therapies.

“This shows that health board plans, which we have supported with £50m of additional investment, are having a positive impact on the longest waits.

“This is promising but we still have a long way to go to ensure people have timely access to planned care.”

“The latest figures show urgent and emergency care services across Wales continue to be extremely busy, but performance improved again in February against key targets,” he added.

“Despite receiving the highest number of life-threatening 999 calls for any February on record, just over 51% of ambulances responded within eight minutes and the average ambulance response time was seven minutes and 52 seconds.

“And there was an improvement in the four and 12-hour performance at emergency departments.”

Cancer targets

James Evans MS, Welsh Conservative Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care said: “The Welsh Labour Government is neglecting cancer targets, with performance worsening considerably against the vital 62-day target for treatment.

“Progress remains far too slow for treatment lists and Eluned Morgan is set to miss her third annual target in a row for the longest waits. There should be no patients waiting over two years for treatment, as is practically the case in other parts of the UK.”

Lengthening waiting lists

Mabon ap Gwynfor, the Plaid Cymru spokesperson on Health said: “Despite seeing a small decrease today, Labour have presided over years on years of lengthening waiting lists, meaning more and more people are waiting, and waiting longer to be seen by our NHS.

“Take children and young people under 18 year for example. 10 years ago, not a single young person or child was waiting over a year for an appointment, now we have over a thousand waiting over two years. This paints a perfect picture of Labour’s record on health – a record of letting people down.

“After years of throwing money at ever-lengthening waiting lists, it’s clear that Labour have no plan, and no hope of getting to grips with waiting lists.”

