NHS Wales app update allows patients to track their place on waiting list

People across Wales will now be able to see where they stand on the NHS waiting list through the NHS Wales app.

This feature follows a major update designed to give patients clearer, more accessible information about their care.

The latest version of the app allows anyone added to a waiting list since December to check their current status, view details of their hospital referral and access guidance to help manage their health while they wait for treatment.

Users can also see information about upcoming hospital appointments, including directions and practical supporting details.

So far, more than 80,000 waiting list referrals and over 197,000 hospital appointment notifications have been uploaded to the app.

Since its launch in April 2023, more than 650,000 people have registered for the bilingual app. Usage figures show nearly 13.5 million logins and more than three million repeat prescription orders.

The NHS Wales app forms a central part of the Welsh Government’s digital transformation strategy for health and social care. It is available to people registered with a GP in Wales and aims to make healthcare services easier to access and navigate.

In addition to waiting list updates, users can already order repeat prescriptions, view their health timeline and prescription history, check their organ donation preferences and access trusted health advice, including information on screening and wellbeing services.

The app also enables secure messaging with GP surgeries and offers identity verification through the Welsh Identity Verification Service, supporting people who cannot use the standard NHS Login.

Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing Sarah Murphy said the update marked an important step towards greater transparency and patient empowerment.

She added: “Our ambition remains for the NHS Wales App to become the digital front door for all NHS and social care services.

“We promised to give people more information about how long they can expect to wait for treatment, and these updates deliver on that commitment.”

She said that work would continue to expand the app’s functionality, with future developments set to include access to summary health records and test results.

She added: “We will continue to update and expand the app’s capabilities, ensuring it meets the needs of patients and clinicians alike.”

You can register for the app here.