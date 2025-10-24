NHS Wales expands access to weight loss drugs for urgent medical cases

People in Wales with serious health conditions who need to lose weight quickly will now be able to access weight loss medication on the NHS, the Welsh Government has announced.

Under new arrangements, patients awaiting time-sensitive surgery or organ transplants, women seeking fertility treatment, and those with conditions such as severe asthma, severe obstructive sleep apnoea or certain cancers — where weight loss would improve treatment outcomes — will be eligible for the drug tirzepatide, marketed as Mounjaro.

Previously, tirzepatide was available only through specialist NHS weight management services, which typically support people with obesity through structured diet, exercise, and behaviour-change programmes.

Clinical needs

The new approach will allow people with urgent clinical needs to access the treatment more quickly while the government develops wider access plans.

The change follows the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) approval of tirzepatide in December 2024 for treating obesity in adults.

NICE guidance suggests the medication can be prescribed for people with a body mass index (BMI) of 35 or above — or 30 in some cases — who also have weight-related health conditions.

The Welsh Government estimates that around 186,000 people across Wales may meet the eligibility criteria.

Demand

Health Secretary Jeremy Miles said the change was designed to ensure those most in need received help first while the government builds long-term capacity in obesity care.

“There is considerable demand for specialist weight management services and growing pressure for access to these medications through the NHS,” he said.

“To help meet demand in a sustainable way, we are building capacity and capability, while ensuring people with the most urgent clinical need can access treatment without delay. This approach recognises that some people need access now.”

The Welsh Government says it is developing a comprehensive new model to expand capacity across specialist, primary care and community settings. This will include making tirzepatide and other weight loss medicines more widely available, while ensuring that patients receive support focused on prevention, early intervention and healthy lifestyle changes.