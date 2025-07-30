NHS Wales invites public feedback on digital mental health therapies

NHS Wales | GIG Cymru has put out a call to people in Wales to hear about their awareness and experiences of digital psychological therapies.

In Wales and many countries around the world, digital solutions that support mental health and wellbeing are growing in popularity. Digital technologies have a range of benefits, including ease of access and flexibility around an individual’s needs.

Welsh Government has set out clear ambitions for seamless mental health services that are person-centred, needs-led, and ensure people receive the right support without delay (Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy 2025-25). For many people, this may be access to evidence-based digital psychological therapies.

Digital psychological therapies

Digital psychological therapy refers to programmes of psychological therapy, which are online. They take you through a number of sessions providing information and support about mental health conditions such as anxiety or depression, coping strategies and therapy.

They can be self-guided which means you do it by yourself. Sometimes there may be a therapist in the background who is in contact by messages and with some programmes you can talk with a therapist who provides some feedback and support.

One of the most common digital psychological therapies offered across NHS Wales at the moment, is a platform called SilverCloud.

Experiences

To be able to continue to meet the evolving needs of the Welsh population, NHS Wales has stressed it continually reviews its services in line with people’s experiences and other insights. By sharing your experiences, you can help to:

Understand what people think of digital psychological therapies and their impact

Assess whether this is something people would like to see more of

Develop plans around future digital psychological therapy offerings in Wales

Survey

To complete the online survey, visit this link: Digital Psychological Therapies Review – Service User Questionnaire.

The survey takes around 10 minutes to complete, and you must be over 14 years old and living in Wales to complete it.

NHS Wales are inviting feedback until Friday 15 August 2025.

If you have any queries or require any additional support to be able to participate in the survey, please email [email protected].

This survey is being conducted by the Strategic Programme for Mental Health at NHS Wales Performance and Improvement, on behalf of the NHS Wales.

