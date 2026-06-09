NHS Wales online mental health support expands to tackle gambling harms

Nation.Cymru Staff

Wales has become the first UK country to offer nationwide access to an innovative online programme for people affected by gambling harms.

The free NHS course, Space from Gambling Harms, is available round-the-clock on any phone, tablet or computer and does not require a GP appointment first.

The course, based on cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), is part of a new, pan-Wales treatment service, launched in April alongside a 24/7 helpline.

Jodie Morgan, Clinical Operational Manager at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, which is managing the gambling service and helpline for NHS Wales, said: “Improving access to support is a key part of the All-Wales Gambling Treatment Service.

“Space from Gambling Harms offers people another way to access confidential, evidence-based support at a time that suits them, and we will be supporting patients across Wales to access the programme alongside our wider treatment offer.”

Space from Gambling Harms is the latest wellbeing programme on offer through the SilverCloud digital mental health platform.

It is one of 28 mental health and wellbeing programmes available through the platform, managed by Powys Teaching Health Board.

The online course was developed by SilverCloud with NHS clinicians and has already been used successfully in England by the Midlands Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust.

Fionnuala Clayton, project manager for NHS Wales’ online CBT service, added: “Through SilverCloud, we want to remove as many barriers to support as possible and provide people with tools they can use in a way that fits around their lives.

“This programme gives people the opportunity to reflect on their habits, gain the skills and confidence to control their gambling, and get their lives back on track.”

The new helpline provides information, advice and support to anyone affected by gambling, including family members and others impacted. If needed, it will also refer people on to specialist treatment services.

In addition, the 12-week SilverCloud course is available to anyone over the age of 18 via self-referral. Everyone who self-refers to the service is assigned an NHS-trained supporter who offers advice, guidance and encouragement.

Fionnuala added: “The ability to self-refer and work through the programme at your own pace can make a real difference for those who might otherwise struggle to seek help.

“We’re really proud to be working in collaboration with Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board on this new service, helping to ensure that anyone affected by gambling harms can access support quickly, privately and on their own terms.”

Anyone affected by gambling harms, including family members, can get support by calling the 24/7 gambling helpline on 0808 281 9265.

Professionals and individuals can refer to the Gambling Treatment Service on 03000 859464 or by emailing [email protected].

Self-refer to SilverCloud’s Space from Gambling Harms here.