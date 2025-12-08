NHS Wales struggling to fill hundreds of nurse positions, union warns

NHS Wales is struggling to fill more than 1400 registered nurse position according to a new report by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN).

The union says the shortage is placing growing pressure on staff, increasing reliance on expensive agency workers, and contributing to widespread unpaid overtime.

The report, Nursing in Numbers 2025, (NiN) highlights staffing gaps, recruitment challenges, and ongoing discrimination affecting nurses across Wales.

Despite the shortfall, some health boards are freezing vacancies, and newly qualified nurses are struggling to secure full-time posts.

The union warns that reliance on temporary agency staff is rising, with NHS Wales spending £88.7 million on agency nursing in 2024-25. This is enough to fund the salaries of 2815 newly registered full-time nurses.

The RCN report also draws attention to discrimination against nurses from the global majority and calls for stronger implementation of the Welsh Government’s Anti-Racist Plan.

The RCN Employment Survey 2025 found that 88.4% of nursing staff in Wales work additional hours at least once a week, with 52.2% averaging three or more extra hours.

Nearly 10% reported working more than 10 additional hours weekly, and 38.4% said these hours were usually unpaid. Over a third of nursing staff (38%) said they were thinking about leaving or actively planning to leave their job.

NiN outlines 13 recommendations to address the crisis, including protecting registered nurse roles, improving workforce planning data, halting hospital bed cuts, and introducing a fairer pay and progression system.

It also calls for investment in social care, expanded nursing student places, and a clearer national plan for specialist and post-registration training.

Helen Whyley, RCN Wales Executive Director, said: “These figures are a stark warning that our nursing workforce is still under intolerable strain. Patients in Wales deserve safe, consistent care. Our nursing staff deserve fair pay, safe staffing levels, and protection from abuse. The Welsh Government and NHS Wales must act on these recommendations now to retain staff and restore public confidence.”

The Welsh Government says the number of nurses in Wales is now at record levels.

A spokesperson said: “We greatly value the nursing and midwifery workforce in Wales and the vital work they do. This year we are investing £294m on health professional education and training.

“The number of nurses working in NHS Wales is now at record levels, reflecting our continued investment in the workforce. We are also seeing a reduction in agency spend on nursing, and vacancy rates are falling.”

The RCN said it is ready to work with policymakers, employers, and education partners to deliver practical solutions to fill vacancies, reduce agency spending, and eliminate discrimination.