NHS Wales urged to fund life-extending bowel cancer treatment

An organisation which has been funding a life-extending treatment for patients in Wales with advanced bowel cancer is urging the NHS in Wales to provide access to surgery which can extend lives by up to five years.

The Moondance Cancer Initiative is currently funding specialist treatment in Wales for patients whose bowel cancer has spread to the peritoneum – the lining of the abdomen.

Surgery is routinely funded by the NHS in England, Scotland, and Northen Ireland, but patients in Wales currently rely on a newly introduced service established with Moondance’s support.

Over 40 patients across Wales have received the treatment since the All-Wales Colorectal Peritoneal Metastasis Service was set up in May 2022. An additional 250 patients have been referred for consideration, with expert advice provided to support their ongoing care.

Chemotherapy

The treatment, which combines surgery and chemotherapy is clinically proven to significantly improve outcomes.

Before Moondance funded the service in Wales, many eligible patients faced significant challenges in accessing this treatment. Previously, the only option was to seek case-by-case approvals to receive care in England, with some patients even moving out of Wales.

When access to the treatment has not been possible, the only remaining option has been palliative care. Over 900 people die due to bowel cancer in Wales every year.

While the service has confirmed its effectiveness in extending both life and quality of life, Professor Jared Torkington, Clinical Director at Moondance Cancer Initiative, and Consultant Colorectal Surgeon at Cardiff & Vale University Health Board, said providing treatment at a national level on this scale is unsustainable without NHS Wales funding.

Efficient

The current cost to refer patients for treatment outside of Wales can be up to three times higher than performing the procedures within NHS Wales. Sustainable funding would not only ensure equitable access but also represent a more efficient use of NHS resources.

Professor Torkington said: “Moondance Cancer Initiative have shown that this service is a lifeline for patients who would otherwise face very limited options. The outcomes we’re seeing in Wales match those of the best centres in the UK, proving that we can deliver this high-quality care locally.

“NHS Wales committing to fund this service permanently would not only save lives but also ensure that Welsh patients can access care close to home without unnecessary delays or financial barriers.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

