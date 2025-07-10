NHS Wales websites suffer major technical issue

Emily Price

Some of NHS Wales’ websites went down for several hours this morning following a major technical issue.

The Welsh Ambulance Service, Public Health Wales, Digital Health and Care Wales and all the Welsh health boards were among the websites affected on Thursday (July 10).

Users attempting to view the sites were faced with error messages when pages failed to load.

The NHS Wales main website and NHS 111 website was unaffected.

Issues

In a statement, Digital Health and Care Wales and the Welsh Government confirmed the technical fault was not caused by a cyber attack.

A spokesperson said: “Users of some NHS Wales websites have been experiencing intermittent loading issues today.

“This was the result of a technical server issue which is currently being resolved as a matter of urgency.

“Website services are now mostly restored and users should be able to access sites again.

“We can confirm this issue was not caused by a data or security breach.”

