NHS worker jailed for nine years after sexually assaulting patients

An NHS worker has been jailed for nine years after sexually assaulting patients at a south Wales hospital.

Ieuan Crump, 26, assaulted the two women during medical examinations while he was working at the Grange Hospital in Cwmbran.

Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court heard he carried out fake and “entirely unnecessary” examinations for his own sexual gratification.

Crump, of Gilfach, Caerphilly, denied the allegations, but a jury found him guilty of nine counts of sexual assault, including three counts of assault by penetration.

The offences, on August 10 and 13 2021, happened while Crump was conducting scans and examinations as part of his role as a healthcare support worker.

In a victim personal statement read to the court, one woman described how her life has felt like a “nightmare” since the assault.

She said: “The main emotional effect of the sexual assaults has been the negative effect on my mental health.

“I felt there was no way to escape the intrusive thoughts of what he did to me, this led me to try and take my life on three occasions.

“I just wanted my life to be over, so I didn’t have to relive what was in my head, of what Ieuan did to me.

“I feel very uncomfortable when I am treated by anyone in the medical profession, as I now trust no-one, least of all medics.

“I have been living in a nightmare since this time… I feel like I’m a shell of the person that I used to be.”

Another woman said Crump’s actions had made her “untrusting” of men.

In a victim personal statement read to the court, she said: “It has made me think that, if a healthcare worker can commit such an act, then any man is a threat.

“I do not want to be treated by the NHS or go back to the Grange.”

‘Utterly devastated’

Addressing Crump, Judge Vanessa Francis said: “You are someone who had effectively given your life to healthcare services… Who was dedicated and seemed to have your whole future ahead.

“The fact of the matter was that you were also someone who was quite socially isolated, someone who perhaps found it difficult to fit in with others, and someone who displayed a certain amount of arrogance.

“Under the guise of medical treatment, you sexually assaulted (your victims).

“Both young women involved in the treatment that you meted out have been utterly devastated by what you did to them.

“You examined parts of both young women’s bodies which were not required, you did not wear gloves because you wanted skin to skin contact with each of them.

“There is a breach of trust in this case which is of the most extreme kind, you manipulated extremely vulnerable women, in significant amounts of pain.”

Breach of trust

Judge Francis sentenced Crump to nine years in prison and said he would be barred from working with children and vulnerable people in the future.

Michael Jenkin, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Ieuan Crump exploited his position of power over two women when they were at their most vulnerable, for his own sexual gratification.

“His actions were an extreme breach of trust which was calculated and deliberate.

“The courage shown by the two women in giving their evidence to the jury allowed the Crown Prosecution Service to present a strong case, resulting in these convictions, and we thank them for their support.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Andrew Tuck of Gwent Police said: “I have total admiration and praise for the victims of Ieuan Crump, who bravely came forward to report this predatory individual who abused them for his own personal gratification.

“He took advantage of his victims, who believed he would help them in their time of need but instead he committed these horrendous offences against them.

“Thanks to them, this dangerous individual who poses a significant risk to the public will no longer be able to target women and I hope they can continue the process of rebuilding their lives.

“We understand that it can be difficult for victims to take the first step and report offending like that of Crump.

“But I want to reassure people that we will be here for you when that time comes, so please do not stay silent; we will listen, investigate appropriately and help victims to access any support services tailored to their needs.

“There are also other options available such as reporting anonymously to a partner agency if you feel more comfortable in doing so.”