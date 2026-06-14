Nigel Farage claims Britain is a ‘two tier state against white people’

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has said he would evict all foreign nationals from social housing if the party was in power, claiming Britain is currently a “two tier state against white people”.

Writing in his first Substack essay, published on Sunday morning, the MP for Clacton repeated his vow to “repeal the Equality Act” under a Reform government.

Referring to the murder of student Henry Nowak, who was handcuffed by police as he lay dying after his killer, Vickrum Digwa, claimed to have been the victim of a racist attack, Mr Farage claimed the “British state is no longer working for everyone in this country”.

His essay, titled Britain Is A Two Tier State – Against White People, makes a series of points about how he claims “there is nothing fair about the way white people have been treated by their governments”.

Housing, healthcare, education, policing, the military and the workplace are all listed as being adversely affected by what he describes as “deeply anti-white racism”.

“Across public and economic life, the power of the Government has been brought to bear on tackling ‘inequalities’, in a narrow and specific sense,” Mr Farage wrote.

“Anything which is seen to disadvantage a minority group is cracked down on.

“Anything which benefits a minority and damages the White British is likely to be left alone.”

On the topic of housing, he said that during the last century, “rules which gave priority to local people and ties to the area were stripped away”.

He said that, under a Reform government, foreign nationals in social housing would be given a three-month grace period to relocate to private rented accommodation, or lose their right to remain in the country and be liable for deportation.

Mr Farage wrote that he was launching the Substack so he could set out his views in his own words to avoid them being “twisted and misrepresented,” promising to publish a “long essay” each month.

Reform MP Suella Braverman said she was “very proud” to read Mr Farage’s piece, adding: “I believe that white people are treated more unfairly than non-white people.”

Appearing on Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips on Sky News, she said: “The tragic murder of Henry Nowak has to be a wake-up call that white people were told by the police to be treated differently to non-white people, and saying that is not divisive.”

Ms Braverman, who defected to Reform after leaving the Conservatives and standing down as home secretary, said she was the first Tory minister to give a speech outlining problems in the Equality Act, “daring to challenge the status quo” and this was one of the reasons she left the party.

“We’re saying that the institutions, the laws, and the high-level policies in this country treat white people less fairly than non-white people,” Ms Braverman said.

Also appearing on Sky News, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said Mr Farage “should take his nasty hate and anger and division somewhere else frankly”.

“I think people want hope,” she added.

“They don’t want more anger, they don’t want more division, they don’t want more hate, and I wish he’d just take it somewhere else.

“There are serious challenges that this country faces.

“People have not felt listened to or heard.

“Living standards haven’t improved for too long.

“People want better, they want more.”

She said she hopes Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham wins next week’s Makerfield by-election.

“I hope he comes back to Westminster to help us bring the issues that matter to people right up front and centre as part of this Government,” Ms Nandy added.

Responding to Mr Farage’s essay, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey described him as “the Enoch Powell of the social media age”.

Mr Powell made a speech widely remembered for the phrase “rivers of blood” in 1968, when he was a Conservative shadow minister, which was blamed for inflaming racial tensions at the time.

Mr Davey added: “He’s trying to excuse racist disorder and violence against police officers.

“He’s pushing the politics of grievance and division that goes totally against our fundamental British values of tolerance and decency.

“Farage is desperate to turn our United Kingdom into his version of Trump’s America. We can’t let him.”