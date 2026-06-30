Nigel Farage declares £270,000 payment for promoting gold bullion

David Lynch, Press Association Political Correspondent

Nigel Farage has declared his largest single payment yet for work outside his role as an MP, after earning £270,000 for promoting gold bullion.

The Reform UK leader declared the payment from Direct Bullion for an estimated four hours work over three months in his latest register of financial interests.

Mr Farage works as a brand ambassador for the company and has registered several other payments from Direct Bullion in the past.

According to the Reform leader’s latest register entry, he also earned £18,402 for an estimated six hours of presenting on GB News.

Mr Farage continues to face questions about a £5 million gift he received from Thai-based billionaire Christopher Harborne.

The Reform leader has reasoned that he did not need to declare the gift, which he was given before he announced he would stand for Parliament in 2024, because it was not related to politics.

The Clacton MP has given various explanations for the gift, including that it was to pay for his personal security, and that it was a “reward” for campaigning for Brexit throughout his political career.

In a recent round of interviews, Mr Farage insisted the gift was a “wholly private matter”, and refused to say if he had spent any of it on security, or on anything else.

Parliament’s standards commissioner is investigating whether Mr Farage should have registered the gift.

Reform UK was contacted for comment.