Nigel Farage declares £270,000 payment for promoting gold bullion
David Lynch, Press Association Political Correspondent
Nigel Farage has declared his largest single payment yet for work outside his role as an MP, after earning £270,000 for promoting gold bullion.
The Reform UK leader declared the payment from Direct Bullion for an estimated four hours work over three months in his latest register of financial interests.
Mr Farage works as a brand ambassador for the company and has registered several other payments from Direct Bullion in the past.
According to the Reform leader’s latest register entry, he also earned £18,402 for an estimated six hours of presenting on GB News.
Mr Farage continues to face questions about a £5 million gift he received from Thai-based billionaire Christopher Harborne.
The Reform leader has reasoned that he did not need to declare the gift, which he was given before he announced he would stand for Parliament in 2024, because it was not related to politics.
The Clacton MP has given various explanations for the gift, including that it was to pay for his personal security, and that it was a “reward” for campaigning for Brexit throughout his political career.
In a recent round of interviews, Mr Farage insisted the gift was a “wholly private matter”, and refused to say if he had spent any of it on security, or on anything else.
Parliament’s standards commissioner is investigating whether Mr Farage should have registered the gift.
Reform UK was contacted for comment.
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Will those who voted for Reform in Wales admit they were somewhat foolish to put their faith in Nigel Farage—a man who has spent more time in America avoiding scrutiny and prioritising his bank balance over his voters, particularly the people of Clacton, Essex, who have rarely seen their MP since he won his seat?
Isn’t it about time MPs are only allowed to have one job , the one they were ELECTED for to look after OUR interests instead of spending time lining their own pockets and that of their cronies?
And as for £270,000 for four hours work over three months just goes to show how corrupt and out of touch with the real world these leeches are. There again I would expect nothing else less from this snake oil salesman and vile party .
I think your use of the words “earning” and “earned” is misplaced.
Somehow I don’t think he supports no second jobs for MPs. Wonder what his constituency think after 2 years of him amassing wealth. How often does he actually help them with their problems?