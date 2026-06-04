Nigel Farage defends his response to Henry Nowak murder amid criticism from PM

David Lynch, Press Association Political Correspondent

Nigel Farage has defended his response to the murder of Henry Nowak, after the Prime Minister branded him “unforgiveable” for suggesting the public should feel “pure, cold rage” about the case.

The Reform UK leader, who has been accused by his political opponents of stoking racial tensions with his remarks, said division in Britain would get “far worse” if steps were not taken to change policing culture.

Political outcry about the murder, which took place in Southampton in December last year, has centred on the response of the police officers who dealt with Mr Nowak before his death in.

Mr Nowak’s killer, Vickrum Digwa, claimed he had been the victim of a racial attack while the student was handcuffed by the police as he lay dying.

The case has prompted accusations that police equality guidance influenced the disparity in how Mr Nowak and his killer were initially treated.

At Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Sir Keir Starmer condemned the Reform leader for suggesting the 18-year-old’s murder should be met with “rage”.

Referencing Mr Nowak’s family, who have urged politicians and the public against using the case to sow division, Sir Keir added: “That’s his (Mr Farage’s) response to a father who has lost his son and asked for that not to happen.”

Speaking on Times Radio, Mr Farage said he had used the term “cold rage” very deliberately, adding: “I suggested that rage was put in a cold way, not a hot way.”

Pressed if there was a danger his remarks could have been interpreted as incitement, Mr Farage told the broadcaster: “The division will get far worse. What you saw in Southampton last night is the beginning.

“If we get large numbers of young, white males who think the police are prejudiced against them, goodness knows where we go. This has to end.”

Sir Keir had also condemned riots on Tuesday in Southampton following the case’s conclusion, which led to the injury of 11 police officers and a police dog.

Robert Jenrick, Reform’s Treasury spokesman, told ITV’s Peston he “of course” condemned the violence, as he claimed Mr Farage was not given the chance to do so in his appearance in the Commons on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, the Times and Telegraph reported that police officers in the Hampshire and Isle of Wight constabulary which dealt with Mr Nowak’s murder had felt pressured by mandatory diversity training they had received.

One in seven officers felt “controlled or pressured to feel certain ways” after receiving the training about racism and unconscious bias, the results of a survey seen by the newspapers revealed.

The case has prompted comparisons with the murder of 18-year-old Stephen Lawrence in 1993, which led to an inquiry that found “institutional racism” in the Metropolitan Police and other forces.

Jack Straw, the former home secretary who oversaw the establishment of that inquiry, told the Telegraph there had since been an “over-correction” by police.

But Baroness Doreen Lawrence, the mother of Stephen Lawrence, urged politicians not to turn back the clock on racial equality while speaking in the House of Lords.

In other developments related to the story:

– Hampshire Police chief constable Alexis Boon has apologised to Mr Nowak’s family for the student being handcuffed and arrested as he lay dying.

– Sir Keir Starmer’s official spokesman said the Prime Minister “would be open to meeting” Mr Nowak’s family “if they so wished”.

– Independent Office for Police Conduct director Derrick Campbell urged people to stop speculating about the murder, adding: “The ongoing commentary about the evidence and speculation risks prejudicing any potential processes and preventing Henry Nowak’s family getting the answers they deserve.”