Nigel Farage hits out at media over report of house purchase following gift

Jonathan Bunn – PA Political Reporter

Nigel Farage has hit out at the “establishment media” as he insisted there was no connection between the £5 million gift from billionaire donor Christopher Harbone and a £1.4 million property he purchased soon after.

Property records show the purchase of the house was completed in May 2004, weeks before he decided to stand in the general election, according to Sky News.

A Reform UK spokesperson told the Press Association both the offer and purchase process commenced before the gift from Mr Harbone.

They added: “Mr Farage had already passed proof of funds and the relevant checks before receiving the gift.

“The purchase was therefore already proceeding independently of it.”

The Press Association understands Reform UK is considering legal options in response to the report.

Commenting on Twitter, Mr Farage said: “This is fake news by the establishment media who will do anything to hurt Reform as we challenge their cosy consensus.

“I had passed proof-of-funds and the relevant checks before receiving the gift.

“Sky News did not publish that part of our statement despite knowing the truth.”

Mr Farage is facing an investigation by the Commons sleaze watchdog over the £5 million gift from Mr Harbone.

The Reform UK leader was referred to Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Daniel Greenberg over the undeclared gift from the Thailand-based cryptocurrency investor in 2024.

Mr Farage has previously insisted there is “no case to answer” over the gift, which he said was not connected to his political activity and was needed to pay for private security for the rest of his life.

He is reported to have received the money in 2024 before he announced he would stand in Clacton at that year’s general election.

The Press Association understands the commissioner has opened an investigation under rule five of the MPs’ code of conduct, which specifies new MPs should register relevant financial interests received in the 12 months before their election within one month of entering Parliament.