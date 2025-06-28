Nigel Farage ‘not interested in Wales’, Starmer claims
Sir Keir Starmer has said Reform leader Nigel Farage “isn’t interested in Wales” and has no viable plan for Port Talbot’s blast furnaces.
Speaking at the Welsh Labour conference in Llandudno, the Prime Minister described the Reform UK leader as a “wolf in Wall Street clothing”.
“When you ask him about Clacton, he thinks he’s running in the 2.10 at Ascot,” Sir Keir joked.
Mr Farage has said his party wants to restart Port Talbot’s blast furnaces but Sir Keir said the Reform leader has “no idea what he’s talking about”, when it comes to the furnaces, and has “no plan at all”.
Arc furnace
Port Talbot’s remaining blast furnaces were shut down in September, with a new electric arc furnace being built in their place.
Reform is looking to end Labour’s 26 years of domination at the Senedd elections in May next year.
Labour performed poorly in this year’s local elections in England, which saw Nigel Farage’s party win a swathe of council seats.
Taking aim at Mr Farage, Sir Keir said the Clacton MP is “a wolf in Wall Street clothing”.
“Reform claimed to be the party of patriotism while sucking up to Putin and abusing our armed forces online.
“They say they’re the party of workers while they vote against workers’ rights, intending to charge people to use the NHS and plan unfunded tax cuts for billionaires.”
Sir Keir also said any deal between the Tories, Reform UK and Plaid Cymru at next year’s key elections in Wales would amount to a “backroom stitch-up”.
The elections to the Senedd will use a proportional system for the first time, meaning coalitions are likely.
‘Chaos and divison’
The Prime Minister said it would risk a “return to the chaos and division of the last decade” and risk rolling back the progress his party is starting to make.
It would be “working families left to pick up the bill”, he added.
“Whether that’s with Reform or with Plaid’s determination to cut Wales off from the rest of the country, with no plan to put Wales back together,” he said.
“I know that these are the parties that talk a big game, but who is actually delivering?”
Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has not ruled out making deals with Plaid Cymru or Reform at the next Senedd election.
Farmers gathered outside the conference to protest ahead of Sir Keir’s speech, with about 20 tractors parked on the promenade in the north Wales resort town by late morning.
Nation.Cymru banned from the Welsh Labour conference?
Wear that badge with pride, N.C!
The truth: Nigel Farage ‘not interested in Wales’. The lie: Labour ARE interested in Wales. Call me petty if you wish and I don’t expect him to engage with Welsh names and words if he is not able to. This conference was in Llandudno. Keir Starmer should have dropped in, at least once each, the terms ‘Cymru’ and ‘Ynys Mon’. For the love of God, even the former Tory (therefore anti Welsh MP for Ynys Mon) did that so nothing to see here. A Labour Party accepting that the 250 year party of apathetic surety is over and even now,… Read more »
It is their loss. I think as a news platform for Wales with a very balanced and eagle eye view of what is going on in Wales and Welsh folk, nation.cymru has its finger on the pulse. Most likely, nothing much will happen in the conference other than a few tears and hugs of commiseration.
Yes. They know they are cooked here. Like a terrified Tory defecting to Reform, Labour members of our Parliament and supporters need to move to the future and pick up their application pack to join Plaid – NOW!
Pathetic behaviour from Welsh Labour. Is this the “Red Welsh Way” in action?🤔
I think banning you from the conference is their loss, and smacks of the behaviour of Starmer’s new best friend, Donald Trump.
i was amused that WOL headlined their report of his speech as warning that Farage is treating the Welsh people as fools. Comments were turned off on that and many other articles.
i was going to point out that being treated as fools has been increasingly our experience of the Labour Party, so I will do it here.
Keep up your good work in providing a forum for discussion across the diverse viewpoints of our country.
🏴