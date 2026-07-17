Nigel Farage one of 34 candidates in Clacton by-election

David Hughes, Press Association Political Editor

Nigel Farage will face a record 33 rival candidates in the by-election he triggered in protest at media and parliamentary scrutiny of his finances and backers.

The main Westminster parties are boycotting the Clacton by-election, dismissing it as a stunt by the Reform UK leader, leaving joke candidate Count Binface and actor-turned-politician Laurence Fox as his highest-profile opponents.

Mr Farage wanted the contest to be a “people versus the establishment” showdown but he is now facing opponents including three from the Official Monster Raving Loony Party and an array of independents.

Tendring District Council said a total of 34 candidates are standing in the August 13 by-election, which is believed to be a record for a parliamentary contest.

The council said the previous record is understood to have been 26 candidates, set at the Haltemprice and Howden by-election in July 2008, which was triggered by Tory Sir David Davis in his own seat and similarly ignored by the main Westminster parties.

The candidates for the Clacton constituency are:

– Joseph 77 (Independent)

– Adham Alkhatip (The Forward Party)

– Count Binface (Count Binface Party)

– Nick The Incredible Flying Brick (The Official Monster Raving Loony Party)

– Tony Cane (Independent)

– Woke Trump Carrzee (Independent)

– William Stuart James Clouston (Social Democratic Party).

– Rees Cowne (Independent)

– Glenn Charles Cummings (Independent)

– Martin Davies (Freedom Alliance – Real People, Real Alternative!)

– Andy Erlam (Independent)

– Nigel Farage (Reform UK)

– Attieh Fard (Independent)

– Laurence Fox (The Reclaim Party)

– Tony Francis (Independent)

– Robin Green (Independent)

– Abi Hookway (Independent)

– Howling Laud Hope (The Official Monster Raving Loony Party)

– Stephen Richard Ingram (Independent)

– Amy Morris (Independent)

– Derrick Norbert Morris (Independent)

– Michael Noel O’Keeffe (Independent)

– Martyn OBrien (Independent)

– Nick Pelas (Independent)

– Ketankumar Pipaliya (UK VOICE safer and stronger UK)

– Daniel Pocock (Independent)

– James Ransley (Consensus Party Candidate)

– Gerry Smith (Independent)

– Kai Stephens (British Democrats)

– John Stevens (Rejoin EU)

– Baron Von Thunderclap (The Official Monster Raving Loony Party)

– Pamela Walford (Independent)

– Marcus White (Everyone is God Party)

– Marc Wilkinson (Independent)

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