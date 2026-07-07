Nigel Farage resigns and vows to fight by-election after pressure over finances
David Hughes, David Lynch and Nina Lloyd, Press Association
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage announced he will quit as an MP and fight a by-election after coming under intense pressure over unregistered donations of cash and support.
In a video statement, Clacton Mr Farage said: “I have done nothing wrong. I have not broken the law in any way at all.”
He accused the media of harassment and vowed to fight a “people versus the establishment” by-election.
The Reform UK leader has faced calls for an investigation following reports that long-term ally George Cottrell had provided undeclared funding for security and staffing in the year before he was elected.
Mr Cottrell reportedly recruited and paid three staff to work on Mr Farage’s social media before the general election, and has continued to allow him to use a five-storey Georgian property he rented near Buckingham Palace.
Under the Commons’ rules, new MPs are required to register any gifts worth more than £300 they received in the previous 12 months, except where the gift “could not be reasonably thought by others” to relate to their political activities.
Mr Farage is already facing a parliamentary standards investigation over a £5 million gift from Reform donor Christopher Harborne before becoming an MP.
Labour and the Liberal Democrats have called for both the Electoral Commission and the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards to investigate the support from Mr Cottrell.
Mr Farage said standards investigations by the parliamentary authorities are “now being used as a political tool”.
The Reform UK leader lashed out at the media in his statement following the Sunday Times investigation into his links with Mr Cottrell and a row with Sky News in recent days.
Nigel Farage said he had “never been angrier in my life” as he complained about media treatment of his family.
The Reform UK leader said: “For some reason, last week the editor of the Times newspaper decided to publish a picture of where my daughter lives.
“There is no public interest in my daughter whatsoever.”
He claimed she has had “broadcasters haranguing her”, including Sky News.
Sky has said it did not contact anyone from Mr Farage’s family about the story.
Mr Farage said he would not be “judged” by the media: “I’ve decided that the people of Clacton should be the judges of my actions.
“This will be a people versus the establishment by-election.
“It’s a chance to stick two fingers up to the entire establishment to frankly tell them where to go, and that is why I will be putting my name forward to stand in this by-election.”
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He should quit leadership of reform. He cannot be allowed to be in charge of a political party any more.
Unfortunately he is the majority shareholder.
I suspect that’s actually what he wants and this is just a convoluted way of doing it while saving face. Nigel has always been someone who enjoys campaigning and agitating and being a talking head, but he’s never cared about the boring every day work of being a politician. The £5mil scandal has given him an excuse to get out, while also taking a parting shot at Burnham for not being “brave” like him and calling a general election. Nigel knows there will be tactical voting against him, he knows he will lose, but he can milk it and save… Read more »
Trying to avoid scrutiny on his bungs he now costs the UK tax payer more money because he is a political coward.
If he wins, still want to know where his money comes from.
This attention seeking child is now going to cost the taxpayer yet more cash over his own vain posturing. This is a good time to evaluate how little work he has done for his constituents and expose him for taking an MPs salary under false pretences if proven. Yet another financial scandal pending maybe? Rabid Rupe is coming with his kitchen sink and band of overt neo nazis. I wouldn’t wish that on the people of Clacton nor anywhere else but if the person who has been threatening millions with becomming Prime Minister can no longer do so, i’m confident… Read more »
I fail to see what this will prove. He will still be under investigation and will hopefully land up in prison. And if the people of Clacton vote for him a second time they will get all they seserve
I hope the electorate of Clacton reflect on his pathetic attendance rate when they decide whether or not they deserve better
Farage knows the grift is nearly up. Can’t wait for that weak, greedy man to sling his hook
Faridge cannot take scrutiny, his answer is to runaway, pity there is not a fridge to run into like Johnson all those years ago.