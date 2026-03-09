Nigel Farage takes stake in Bitcoin company led by Kwasi Kwarteng
Nigel Farage has taken a stake in a Bitcoin reserve business led by Kwasi Kwarteng, as the Reform UK leader eyes the UK becoming a “global hub” for cryptocurrencies.
The MP has invested £215,000 in Stack BTC alongside Blockchain.com as part of an equity fundraise.
Mr Farage has acquired 4.3 million shares through his investment vehicle Thorn In The Side Ltd at a price of 5p per share, amounting to a 6.3% stake.
The total investment from the fundraise amounted to £260,000, the firm said.
Stack is a London-based business, listed on the UK’s challenger stock exchange Aquis, that works by building a portfolio of companies and investing the surplus cash they make into Bitcoin.
It aims to build up a Bitcoin treasury by accumulating the cryptocurrency.
Stack is headed up by executive chairman Mr Kwarteng, the politician who is well known for serving as chancellor for 38 days in 2022, having devised the disastrous mini-budget alongside the former prime minister Liz Truss.
The pound fell to a 37-year low after Mr Kwarteng announced the biggest raft of tax cuts for half a century, to be funded by more than £70 billion of increased borrowing.
He also served as Conservative MP for Spelthorne, Surrey, until 2024.
Mr Kwarteng controls a 5.4% stake in Stack together with his wife Harriet.
Mr Farage said of the investment: “I have long been one of the UK’s few political advocates for Bitcoin, recognising the role digital currencies will play in the future of business and finance.
“London and the UK has historically been the centre of world’s financial markets, and I believe that we can and should be a major global hub for the crypto industry.”
Mr Kwarteng said: “We are absolutely delighted to have Nigel Farage and Blockchain.com become strategic investors in Stack.
“Nigel’s unwavering support for British business and belief that Bitcoin is set to rapidly expand its role in finance is perfectly aligned with the company’s ethos and business plans.”
Reform UK last year pledged to cut taxes on cryptocurrencies and set up a Bitcoin reserve fund if elected, which would allow people to pay tax in Bitcoin.
Meanwhile, the Treasury recently announced legislation which will see cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin regulated in a similar way to other finance products under new UK laws coming into force in 2027.
It follows efforts to overhaul the market which has grown in popularity in recent years as an alternative investment product and a way of making payments.
The UK’s financial regulator has nonetheless warned that it is a “high risk” investment and warned people could “lose all their money” from the asset.
Easy to get putins weekly top up that way.
I mean that is if Put’s was wont to do that. Other individuals are available.
Capitalists of the world unite, you have nothing to lose except the pound in your pocket. If Farage and his wealthy cronies ever attained real power you’d soon see the end of our currency in favour of crypto. Forget fears over using the Euro, it will be Sterling that essentially disappears. But don’t worry, as Nigel will buy you a £10 pint of frothy ale down the Dog & Duck using his ‘fantastic plastic’.
Entertaining imagery, but the reality is a bit less dramatic. Whatever anyone thinks of Farage, the idea that a modern economy would ditch a sovereign currency for crypto isn’t grounded in how monetary policy, regulation or financial stability actually work. Even governments that flirt with crypto end up keeping their national currency because it’s the backbone of taxation, pensions, wages and public services.
Taxation, pensions, wages and public services. A wish list of things the extreme right would abolish tomorrow if they could.
We are talking about farage. Owned by trump who is owned by putin. farage does as he is told.
These people are on a different to most of us & certainly to those fooled into supporting them!
Kwasi wasn’t clever with real money, that based on him being a ‘public’ servant but right on the money based on him being a self servant which is clearly why Farij is getting involved with the false money gamble. Bitcoin is the scam which removes everything from the people and we, the left behind, will in future have to work out a way to trade with each other, without involving money, just to survive.
May 2025We are going to launch, in Britain, a crypto revolution. We’re going to make London one of the major trading centres of the world,” Farage said.
Expect nothing less from somone who has £12m trousered from a Thai based crypto trader
It’s the least Farage can do pledgingto turn the Bank of England into a casino
With him in charge of the roulette wheel
Bank Of England to hold a Bitcoin reserve
Crypto is the tool of crooks and grifters. No surprise to see Farage trailing along after Trump, expect to see the launch of a Nigecoin to fleece his gullible followers.