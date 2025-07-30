Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Nigel Farage under investigation by parliamentary standards commissioner

30 Jul 2025 2 minute read
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage smoking outside the Westminster Arms pub in Westminster, London. Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Nigel Farage is under investigation by the parliamentary standards watchdog over a potential breach of the MP’s code of conduct.

The Reform UK leader is being investigated over a possible break of rule five, which relates to registration of an interest.

The parliamentary commissioner for standards, Daniel Greenberg, opened an investigation on Monday, according to the Parliament website.

“Doing his job”

A spokesperson for Mr Farage said: “Following a complaint from a member of the House of Lords, the Commissioner for Standards is doing his job.”

According to the MP’s code of conduct, rule five requires that new members should register their interests and and benefits they received in the 12 months before entering Parliament within one month of being elected.

It also says that MPs must register any changes to their interests.

It says: “Members must fulfil conscientiously the requirements of the House in respect of the registration of interests in the Register of Members’ Financial Interests.

“New Members must register all their current financial interests, and any registrable benefits (other than earnings) received in the 12 months before their election within one month of their election, and Members must register any change in those registrable interests within 28 days.”

Amir
Amir
3 hours ago

Someone in the house of Lords is using a fine tooth comb and picking out the nits. That is an amazing picture as well.

1
Reply
Fi yn unig
Fi yn unig
3 hours ago

Poor ole Nige! He has so much money pouring into his accounts in an attempt to be accepted by Coutts & Co, how can he possibly keep track? Every one of his GBeebies propaganda hate spews draws yet more cash, even I can’t keep count and I’m using a ten ball abacus.

6
Reply
Bret
Bret
3 hours ago

The first act of the RefCon alliance in 2029 will be to abolish the Commissioner for Standards role.

7
Reply
Amir
Amir
2 hours ago
Reply to  Bret

Maybe house of Lords first?

0
Reply
Fi yn unig
Fi yn unig
25 minutes ago
Reply to  Bret

Yes, standards? Down with that sort of thing eh?

0
Reply
robin campbell
robin campbell
1 hour ago

This will increase his standing as an ‘enemy’ of the Establishment

2
Reply
Erisian
Erisian
1 hour ago

Surely the rules can’t apply to him! He’s special (apparently).
It seems the rules about inciting hatred and violence don’t!

5
Reply

