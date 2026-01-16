Nigel Farage unwittingly pays tribute to convicted Welsh sex offender

Amelia Jones

Nigel Farage has been tricked into paying a video tribute to the convicted Welsh sex offender, Ian Watkins.

The Reform UK leader was paid £98 to film a 27-second Cameo praising ‘Ian Watkins’ – unaware that the name is most famously associated with the late Lost Prophets frontman, a convicted paedophile who died in prison last year.

In the clip, Farage says: “This message is to pay tribute to Ian Watkins, a good man, a really good guy who is very much in contact with me.

“He loved his children and will be sorely missed by them forever. He will always hold a very special place in everybody’s heart.

“Remember what he always said, ‘Mad Lolz,’ doesn’t that sum up the world? Sorry for your grief, but please try and keep some happy memories.”

Watkins, a Welsh singer from Pontypridd, pleaded guilty to 13 child sex offences in 2013, he was serving 35-year sentence for multiple child sex offences – including the attempted rape of an 11-month-old baby – when he was stabbed to death at HMP Wakefield in October 2025.

Farage is among a number of politicians and public figures offering personalised video messages through the Cameo platform.

Users can request short clips for occasions such as birthdays, congratulations or tributes by submitting a written prompt and paying a set fee, with requests accepted or declined at the creator’s discretion.

Bookings are made directly through Farage’s cameo profile, where customers submit their message request and payment in advance.

The video was commissioned by John Smith. According to a Metro report, Smith said he expected Farage to reject the request outright and was surprised when the clip was delivered.

He said: “I was inspired by the lads who got him to say ‘Up the Ra’ and wondered if he’d fall for it again,

“I simply asked him to record a video on behalf of a late friend called Ian Watkins and his family.”

He added: “I’m concerned that he couldn’t see through what was frankly a paper-thin deception, and that he appears willing to say anything for money without even a rudimentary check.

“If he’d do this for a relatively small sum, what would he do for paymasters with deeper pockets?”

Watkins’ crimes remain among the most widely reported and disturbing child abuse cases involving a public figure in the UK.

Once celebrated as one of Wales’ most successful rock exports, the group’s music has since been removed from radio playlists and public events.

The clip has been shared widely on social media, where it has prompted a wave of comments from users reacting to Farage’s involvement in the video.

One commented: “Maybe google the name next time, mad Lolz.”

Another added: “What makes it all the more funny is I highly doubt Farage has ever even heard of Lost Prophets so is probably none the wiser!”

Farage later responded to the incident by dismissing the criticism, telling Metro: “Thank him for the money. There are lots of Ian Watkins. Tell him to send more. I did alter his request.”