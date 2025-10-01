Nigel Farage’s security cut by parliamentary authorities, Reform claims
Nigel Farage has had his taxpayer-funded security detail slashed by three-quarters, Reform UK has claimed.
The party’s head of policy, Zia Yusuf, said parliamentary authorities had reduced Reform leader Mr Farage’s security protection “for inexplicable reasons”.
It comes as Reform has accused Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour of putting the safety of Reform’s politicians and activists at risk by describing Mr Farage’s immigration policy as racist.
Attack
At the Labour conference in Liverpool this week, the Prime Minister and his colleagues repeatedly attacked Reform’s plans to scrap indefinite leave to remain for immigrants legally in the UK.
Mr Yusuf told Times Radio on Wednesday: “Two weeks ago, the authorities cut Nigel’s security detail by 75%, and then we have seen the most extraordinary 48 hours of demonisation and, I’m going to say it again, incitement to violence, against the man who is the bookmakers’ favourite to be the next prime minister.”
He added: “The claim I’m making is exactly what has happened, which is that it is the Parliamentary Security Department that is responsible for security in both houses that, frankly, from what I can tell, for inexplicable reasons, has decided to materially downgrade Nigel Farage’s security.
“Those are the facts of the matter.”
Since Mr Farage was told at the start of September that his round-the-clock government-funded protection would be slashed, Reform UK donors have stepped in to cover the drop in protection, which is understood to cost more than £1 million per year.
All of the Clacton MP’s security is now privately funded, after his team ruled that using both private and public providers would be unworkable, the Telegraph reported.
A YouGov survey showed that 47% of Britons consider the Reform UK party to be “generally racist”, while 36% do not.
Its policies are believed to be racist by 46%, and 43% say its voters are racist, according to the survey of 2,283 adults.
‘Generous donors’
Mr Yusuf said in a video posted to X: “Thankfully, we’ve had generous donors step in to shore up that security. So I can assure you, Nigel is safe and he is well protected.”
A spokesperson for the House of Commons said: “Any assessment of an individual MP’s security arrangements or advice is subject to a rigorous risk-based assessment, conducted by security professionals and with input from a range of professional authorities.
“Whilst these are naturally kept under continuous review, we do not comment on specific details so as not to compromise the safety of MPs, parliamentary staff or members of the public.”
Reform claimed the Home Office knew about the parliamentary authorities’ decision to scale back Mr Farage’s security.
A Home Office spokesperson said: “Decisions on MP security are made independently of ministers.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
He has made up claims before about security like his office (or lack of). And no, what starmer said has been lied about in the press and they don’t like finding out what they are. farage is making this up. What else has reform claimed that have proven to be false, who esle have reformed platformed, as well as the lady that called for hotels to be torched with people in. There is a list. And how is farages house that he said he bought in Clacton but turns out his girlfriend did but didn’t look to have the means… Read more »
Yes, from now and while he is on the ropes and squealing having told a desperate lie at speed accusing Starmer of calling all Reform voters racist when Starmer had only just stated on record to the contrary, he must be MADE to explain ALL of the comments coming out of the mouths of every single one of his MPs and councillors (bearing in mind they have been rigorously vetted). He’ll be too busy to catch his next flight out west.
If he wasn’t such C*nt in the first place he wouldn’t need security,
Zia Yusuf – fraudulent projectionist. ‘Demonisation’ and ‘incitement to violence’ are the ambitions, if not pending policies, and stock in trade of Reform UK. ‘Those are the facts of the matter’ and nobody else has engaged in these behaviours in this instance. It’s more than a year since Farij stated he would not hold constituency surgeries in person for fear of knives coming through the door. He should tell the people of the UK who had painted the target on his back at that time. He’ll find the answer in a mirror.
Why shouldn’t their billionaire donors have to fund their security. Reform’s offshore politics has no place in Britain. an opportunist import that has nothing to do with serious governance.
Why does he think he needs so much security? ‘I don’t know’. ‘I’m just asking the question’. ‘Is there something we’re not being told?’.
It’s a theme. Project yourself as the abused when you are abusing people. Trump does it all the time. Wonder where Farage gets the idea from.
He could probably reduce his risk by spending less time in the home of the second amendment.
Nigel, you poor dab, stop being such a snowflake. You’re supposed to be the most popular., or should that be populist, man in the UK.
You don’t need all that security. Just think how much money we taxpayers are saving.
Now, given all the anti immigrant rhetoric you’ve constantly spouted for years, you’ve finally had a taste of your own medicine you can’t hack it.