Nigel Farage’s silence implies guilt amid probe into £5m gift, Ed Davey claims

Nigel Farage’s “disappearance” from the public eye this week “implies guilt” amid a parliamentary investigation into a £5 million personal gift shortly before announcing he would stand as an MP, the Liberal Democrats leader has said.

Sir Ed Davey said the Reform UK leader’s “silence” suggested “he might realise he might get thrown out” of the Commons as Westminster’s standards watchdog probes whether he broke rules by not declaring the money following the 2024 election.

But a Reform spokesman said Mr Farage would be appearing on camera later on Wednesday and had addressed the “non-issue” previously.

The Clacton MP was reported last week to have bought a £1.4 million house in May that year, shortly after receiving the gift from Thai-based crypto-billionaire Christopher Harborne.

He has insisted the gift was unconnected with the property purchase, which a party spokesman said had been paid for with his fee from appearing on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here in 2023.

He has also said the money was given on an unconditional basis.

Asked what he made of the Reform UK leader’s sudden quietness, Sir Ed told reporters in Westminster on Wednesday: “The fact that Nigel Farage – he’s never been afraid of getting in front of the camera before, has he? Has now disappeared, suggests that he might realise he’s guilty, he might realise that he has committed an offence, and that he might get thrown out by Parliament.

“Let the investigation judge – that the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards is going to look at this quite rightly, but his silence suggests and implies guilt.”

A Reform source told the Press Association: “Obsessive Ed needs to talk about Nigel to stay relevant. Poor guy.”

A party spokesman has since said: “Nigel has spoken many times on camera about this non issue, and he will again today.”