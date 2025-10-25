Night workers need more protections, says TUC

Unions are calling for stronger protections for millions of night workers, warning they are “insecure and undervalued”.

The TUC said people who work nights are nearly twice as likely to be on zero-hours contracts and more likely to be low paid.

Ahead of the clocks going back on Saturday night to mark the beginning of winter, the TUC said many night workers urgently need stronger protections.

The union organisation said almost three million employees – just over 10% of the UK workforce – regularly do night work.

Health risks

They face significant health risks – including problems such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes – as well as fatigue, deterioration of family and social relations, and safety risks when travelling to and from shifts, said the TUC.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “We all owe night workers a huge debt. They do vital work keeping Britain running while the rest of the country sleeps.

“But despite putting their health on the line, many lack the protections they need and are stuck on low pay and zero-hours contracts which hand almost total power over hours and earnings to bosses.

“It’s time these workers got the stronger rights they deserve. Banning zero-hours contracts and compensating workers for cancelled shifts are just some of the ways in which the Employment Rights Bill will make a real difference to the lives of many night workers.”