‘Nightmare’ parking pressures not enough to prevent HMO

Nicholas Thomas – Local democracy Reporter

Parking pressures are not considered severe enough to block a new HMO plan in Newport.

St Julian’s ward councillor Phil Hourahine told members of the city’s planning committee the proposed conversion of 176 Caerleon Road is “neither wanted nor desirable” in the community.

He said there are already 13 HMOs along the road, and “many more” in adjoining streets.

HMOs are typically properties for single, unrelated adults who have their own bedrooms but share other communal spaces such as kitchens or living rooms.

In this case, the proposal is to turn a three-bedroom home into a HMO for five people.

Complaints

Applicant Thomas Stratton’s conversion plan attracted objections from Cllr Hourahine, another ward member, and 22 residents – including one who formerly ran a HMO near the property and said they “experienced complaints from neighbours due to noise and parking”.

Another described Caerleon Road as a “nightmare to park on already”.

When submitting the application, planning agent Lloyd Jones, of LRJ Planning Ltd, claimed the property was “located within a highly sustainable, built-up residential area and would provide a mix of housing which is required and meet the needs of the community”.

On Wednesday, the planning committee heard the HMO conversion would require three additional parking spaces.

Traffic

But Cllr Hourahine said the area suffered from “traffic congestion” and a “lack of parking”.

He also alleged the subdivision of family homes into HMOs “does nothing for social cohesion”.

The application included a survey of local parking availability, but the exercise had been deemed “flawed” by the council’s highways department.

Despite those concerns, traffic officer Kevin Jackson said the evidence showed there was sufficient parking available at or near the property.

Council planner Vicky Quinn said demand for parking linked to HMOs “is not considered to be a robust reason for refusing planning permission”.

The Caerleon Road property is close to public transport links and shops, she added.

Refusals

Senior planning officer Andrew Ferguson said inspectors were increasingly likely to side with applicants who appeal refusals made for parking reasons.

Since the council’s planning guidance was introduced in 2015, inspectors were minded to consider a pattern of “modal shift” away from car use when judging the merits of applications, he explained.

Cllr Hourahine reminded the committee of the opposition to the proposed HMO.

“A general principle of democracy is that we do things for people, not to people,” he said.

Despite his appeals, the committee agreed with the officers’ recommendations and granted planning permission, subject to several conditions.

