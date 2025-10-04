Nine-turbine north Wales onshore wind farm gets government approval

Plans for an onshore wind farm near a north Wales reservoir capable of producing power equivalent to the needs of up to 70,600 homes have been approved by Welsh Government.

RWE’s Alwen Forest Wind Farm, the site for which sits across the boundaries of both Conwy and Denbighshire county councils, has been awarded consent for nine turbines of 200m in height, which would be located close to the Alwen Reservoir in north Wales.

A proposed connection to the National Grid via an existing substation at Clocaenog Forest was also included as part of the planning application.

Once fully constructed Alwen Forest would contribute to targets for local ownership via a community benefit society, which is being developed by RWE in partnership with Community Energy Wales.

‘Significant achievement’

With consent now in place, the project’s next steps are to secure a route to market pending a final investment decision with construction to follow, potentially beginning in 2027.

Martin Cole, RWE’s Project Manager leading on the development: “Consent for the Alwen Forest Wind Farm is a significant achievement and underscores RWE’s unwavering commitment to deliver sustainable energy solutions while prioritising environmental stewardship and community engagement.

“At every step, we have consulted widely, engaging with specialists, local communities and others with a stake in this decision, to ensure an inclusive approach while gathering an unprecedented wealth of environmental information about the site.

“As we move towards construction, we remain committed to transparency and will continue to keep the community informed, by sharing information on opportunities in the supply chain, local ownership and a community benefit package.”

Employment

The project would be located on land which is managed by Natural Resources Wales and owned by the Welsh Ministers and Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water.

Once under construction, following a successful financial investment decision, Alwen Forest will have the potential to create or safeguard around 270 jobs either directly or in the UK supply chain, of which around 207 would expect to be in Wales. Over a 30-year life span of the wind farm around 26 jobs are expected to be created.

In addition, around £9.5m of the projected UK total spend of £37m on construction is anticipated to be retained in Conwy and Denbighshire County Council areas via the project’s supply chain. The associated community benefit will also contribute to the area’s economy, enabling local investment and then disbursing profits according to the community’s priorities.

Ben Ferguson, Co-Executive Director at Ynni Cymunedol Cymru Community Energy Wales: “We’re delighted to see this project consented, after working towards a shared ownership opportunity with RWE throughout the development of the project.

“This investment opportunity will significantly increase the economic return to local communities over decades, a positive move forward in the relationship between the large renewable energy projects being developed to meet Net Zero, and the communities which host them.”

RWE is developing other onshore wind projects the region, at Pen March and Abertillery in south Wales, Carnedd Wen in Powys, and the Gaerwen Wind Farm elsewhere in north Wales; as well as Awel y Môr Offshore Wind Farm, the Craig y Perthi and Glöyn Byw Solar Farms, and decarbonisation projects at the Pembroke Net Zero Centre.

Further information about Alwen Forest wind farm can be found here.