Nine-year-old boy goes viral with hilarious Nessa tribute

Amelia Jones

A nine-year-old boy has gone viral after dressing up as the iconic Nessa Jenkins from the hit BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey for World Book Day.

The youngster’s costume quickly captured attention online after it was shared by his mum, who is known as Farrah Rose or Thatboymum on social media. The post quickly spread across social media, attracting thousands of views and comments from fans of the beloved Welsh comedy.

Dressed in Nessa’s trademark style, the boy perfectly captures the spirit of the much-loved character, recreating the distinctive look and attitude that viewers instantly recognise from the show.

In the video, he recreates some of Nessa’s most iconic lines, including: “Now sling your hook or I’ll break your face.”

While most reactions were positive, a small number of people online pointed out that World Book Day is traditionally meant to celebrate characters from books rather than television.

However, many others rushed to praise the costume. One person wrote: “The best World Book Day costume I’ve ever seen.”

Another added: “Oh my god I’ve never been more proud of a stranger in my life.”

The viral costume even caught the attention of Ruth Jones, who famously portrays Nessa in Gavin & Stacey.

Reacting to the post online, she wrote: “This is IMMENSE. Nessa would be proud 👍🏼.”

Since World Book Day, the pair have continued sharing more videos of the outfit on TikTok, with one clip filmed outside the famous house used in Gavin & Stacey – a location well known to fans of the series.

Gavin & Stacey first aired in 2007 and quickly became one of the UK’s most loved comedies, following the lives of two families in Essex and Barry.

Nessa remains one of the show’s most memorable characters thanks to her deadpan humour and unforgettable one-liners.

The youngster’s tribute has clearly struck a chord with fans online, with many delighted to see the iconic character brought to life in such a fun and memorable way.

You can see the videos on Instagram and Tiktok.