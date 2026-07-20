Ninth man charged in Newport child sexual exploitation investigation

A ninth man has been charged as part of a major police investigation into allegations of group-based child sexual exploitation in Newport.

Mohammed Ramzan, 76, of Newport, has been charged with seven offences following his arrest by detectives investigating Operation Oak.

The investigation relates to reports made by a number of women who allege they were sexually abused as children between 1985 and 1996.

Ramzan has been charged with two counts of rape of a girl under the age of 16, three counts of indecent assault on a girl under 16, causing the prostitution of a girl under 16 under the Sexual Offences Act 1956, and conspiracy to rape a girl under the age of 16. Police said some of the rape charges relate to multiple alleged incidents.

His charging brings the total number of men charged as part of Operation Oak to nine. Together, they face 41 charges relating to eight alleged victims, all of whom were children at the time of the alleged offences.

The nine defendants, aged between 54 and 76, are due to appear before Newport Magistrates’ Court on Friday, July 24.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andrew Tuck said specialist support continued to be provided to the victims involved in the investigation.

He said: “We continue to support the victims in this case alongside specialist agencies.

“I understand that investigations of this nature can cause concern in our communities. However, it is vital for the victims in this case, and for the integrity of the investigation, that nothing is posted on social media that could affect the court proceedings.

“Anyone who reports child abuse will be taken seriously. We urge anyone who has experienced abuse, or who is concerned that someone may be suffering, to come forward. We will listen, investigate all offences and make sure you can access the help and support you need.”

Gwent Police said anyone wishing to report child abuse can do so by contacting the force online or by calling 101. Anyone in immediate danger should call 999.

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