No 10 declines to rule out changes to Mahmood’s migration overhaul

Sophie Wingate, Press Association Deputy Political Editor

Downing Street has declined to rule out changes to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood’s plans to tighten the immigration system, amid speculation elements could be watered down after criticism from Cabinet colleagues.

Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh on Wednesday repeatedly refused to say she backed proposals to lengthen the time before foreign workers can claim permanent residence in the UK to 15 years.

Tensions in the Cabinet over the policy surfaced when Housing Secretary Angela Rayner earlier this year publicly attacked the prospect of backdating the plans.

Challenged over their comments, No 10 stressed that Ms Mahmood was “carefully considering” more than 200,000 responses to a consultation before finalising the reforms.

Asked whether tweaks to the Home Secretary’s initial revamp – including applying the policy retrospectively – could be ruled out, Andy Burnham’s press secretary told reporters: “We set out proposals for consultation. We’ve consulted on what the transition arrangement should look like (for) people already in the UK who have not received settled status.

“The Home Secretary is leading a thorough piece of work to ensure we get this right and have the right arrangements in place.”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the Government would set out its response “later this year”.

Ms Fahnbulleh earlier said reform of the immigration system was needed, and that it should be “based on the principle of compassion” and recognising the contribution of migrants.

But she avoided explicitly expressing her support for Ms Mahmood’s plans to prolong the qualifying period for settlement.

Speculation has mounted that proposals to increase the five-year wait for claiming indefinite leave to remain by up to 10 years for foreign care workers could be watered down to avoid a Labour rebellion after criticism from senior MPs.

Asked repeatedly about that specific part of the policy, Ms Fahnbulleh told Sky News: “We have got to reform our immigration system, and my view is that we need a system that is based on the principle of compassion, contribution.

“And so there is a package of reforms. The Home Secretary has been consulting on this. She’s looking at the range of responses, and she will come out with the measures that we take forward.

“No-one can look at our immigration system – and I say this as someone that came to this country as a refugee – and not believe that it’s broken and not believe that we need to fundamentally reform it.

“But our principles has to be a system where we’ve got control, but ultimately a system that when people do come to this country, they are able to integrate, they are able to contribute, and that we both respect but also value that contribution.”

She also said: “I support reforms that says that people have to contribute and make a contribution to this country in order to get citizenship”, and: “I 100% back Shabana Mahmood and everything she is trying to do,” but evaded multiple questions on the prospect of a 15-year wait.

When it was put to her that she did not back that specific proposal, Ms Fahnbulleh said: “Don’t put words in my mouth.”

Mr Burnham’s press secretary told journalists: “The Energy Secretary made clear she backs reforms and the work that Shabana is doing as Home Secretary.

“She was asked about specific elements of the proposals that are subject to the results of the consultation.

“You would not expect ministers to comment on elements subject to the results of the consultation.”

Ms Rayner on Tuesday sought to downplay reports of a Cabinet rift over Ms Mahmood’s immigration plans, saying she was is sure her colleague would “land” on a policy that was fair to both taxpayers and migrants following a consultation.

nfident that Shabana will land in a place that is fair to the taxpayers, fair to people who come to this country, who contribute, who have been asked to come to this country and contribute.”

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