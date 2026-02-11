No 10 not aware of Lord Doyle’s links to paedophile before peerage – minister

Downing Street was not aware Sir Keir Starmer’s former communications chief had campaigned for a paedophile when his peerage was announced, a minister has said.

Lord Matthew Doyle apologised after having the Labour whip removed over his links to Sean Morton, who he campaigned for in 2017 after he had been charged over indecent images of children.

His elevation to the House of Lords has raised fresh questions about the Prime Minister’s judgment amid claims his former aide’s friendship with Morton was public knowledge when his appointment was confirmed.

Education minister Georgia Gould on Wednesday said: “No 10 did not know before they made the decision to give him the peerage.”

Challenged over the fact The Sunday Times reported on Lord Doyle’s association with Morton in late December, Ms Gould told Sky News: “I think the decision, the announcement was made on December 10. I think the story was later in the month.

“But I think the Prime Minister has looked at this afresh, given the commitment that he has made to ensure the highest standards in public life.”

Lord Doyle took his seat in the unelected chamber last month.

He was suspended from Labour’s parliamentary party on Tuesday.

Ms Gould did not echo calls by Labour’s chairwoman Anna Turley to strip Lord Doyle of his peerage, but called for vetting to be improved.

She said: “There’s an investigation going on. We’ll wait for that to conclude. But the Prime Minister said on Monday night that we want to ensure the highest standards in public life. He’s gone back and looked at this appointment. He’s taken action to withdraw the whip.”

Asked whether the Government was taking child abuse seriously enough, she said: “We’re taking it incredibly seriously.

“And Keir Starmer is somebody who has spent his whole career putting people into prison, and this is his lifelong work. It is deeply important to him. And no-one is harder on themselves than the Prime Minister.

“But he’s clear that things need to change. Vetting has to be better.”

In his apology, Lord Doyle said he believed Moray councillor Morton’s assertions of innocence at the time he campaigned for him, but the councillor later admitted having the images.

He apologised “unreservedly” for supporting Morton before the case against him had concluded.

The peer said he also had “extremely limited” contact with Morton after his conviction.

Labour had suspended Morton after he appeared in court in connection with indecent child images in late 2016.

Lord Doyle campaigned for Morton when he ran as an Independent in May 2017.

Labour chair Ms Turley said Lord Doyle had not told the truth before being sent to the Lords, telling Sky News on Tuesday that “I don’t think he should” remain a Lord.

The Scottish National Party had objected to Lord Doyle’s peerage and Tory leader Kemi Badenoch called on Sir Keir to publish “vetting advice and due diligence” reports provided before his appointment to the Lords.

Asked whether vetting documents should be published, schools minister Ms Gould pointed to Labour’s ongoing probe and said “we’ll have more to say when that’s completed”.

Tory leader Mrs Badenoch said: “Keir Starmer handed a peerage to Matthew Doyle despite knowing about his ongoing friendship with a man charged with child sex crimes.

“The Prime Minister has now suspended the whip, but he must come clean about what he was told before making this appointment. We won’t let this go.”