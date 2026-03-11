No 10 questions to Mandelson on ties to Epstein not included in first data dump

The files released by the UK Government relating to the appointment of Lord Peter Mandelson as British ambassador to the US represent only a fraction of the papers demanded by Parliament.

The publication of the documents was forced by MPs amid questions over what was known about the peer’s links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein before he was handed the Washington job.

The first tranche of nearly 150 pages included due diligence and advice provided to Sir Keir Starmer before the December 2024 appointment, in which he was warned of reputational risks, as well as papers and meeting minutes on Lord Mandelson taking up the job, and on his September 2025 sacking and severance payout.

One exchange the Prime Minister sees as key in proving that he was lied to about the extent of the peer’s ties to Epstein was not included.

Follow-up questions posed by Downing Street on the relationship, and Lord Mandelson’s reply, have been held back by the Metropolitan Police because of their ongoing investigation into allegations of misconduct in public office.

The former Labour minister was arrested on February 23, having been accused of passing market sensitive information to Epstein when he was business secretary.

He was subsequently bailed, but later released from his bail conditions, although he remains under investigation.

Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister Darren Jones told MPs on Wednesday: “After the Prime Minister reviewed the Cabinet Office due diligence that noted public reporting on Peter Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, questions were put to Peter Mandelson by advisers in No 10 … and Peter Mandelson responded.

“These are matters that are currently the subject of an ongoing police investigation and we will publish this document when the investigation allows.

“When we do, the House will be able to see Peter Mandelson’s answers for themselves, which the Prime Minister regrets believing.”

Speculation

There has been speculation that the publication of that correspondence could be delayed until the police investigation and any potential criminal trial has concluded.

Mr Jones also said: “There are further tranches of documents to come, as officials work through the humble address’s full scope…

“The Government recognises the urgency with which this work must be completed and the Government will of course keep members updated as that work progresses.”

The subsequent tranches of information are expected to include documents found by various departments through their searches.

The release of thousands of documents was ordered when MPs backed a “humble address” tabled by the Tories in February.

The wording of the motion suggests that the Government must still release a vast array of material including “electronic communications and minutes of all meetings between Lord Mandelson and ministers, Government officials and special advisers during his time as ambassador”.

National security

Some files will be withheld for national security or foreign relations reasons, but messages are expected to be released which could prove embarrassing for the Government and damage relations with Donald Trump’s White House, already strained over the Middle East crisis.

The final say over which documents are redacted rests with Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee, which has indicated that “embarrassment isn’t a reason for withholding information”.

Just one of the documents released on Wednesday was redacted in agreement with the committee, Mr Jones said, adding that this was “only to protect the names and contact details for junior civil servants, as is due practice”.

Anything related to the top secret security vetting carried out by the security services is not expected to be released.

The Government has vowed to review the national security vetting system after it gave Lord Mandelson clearance for the diplomatic job.