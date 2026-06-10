No 10 rejects reports Sir Keir will tell ministers to quit if they back Burnham

David Lynch, Press Association Political Correspondent

Downing Street has rejected reports that Sir Keir Starmer is planning to tell ministers they should quit if they wish to support Andy Burnham in any future Labour leadership contest.

The Financial Times reported that the Prime Minister has taken the pre-emptive action to see off any resignations which could follow if Mr Burnham is successful in winning the Makerfield by-election next week.

But the Prime Minister’s political spokesman said no such conversations had taken place when asked by reporters.

He added: “The Labour Party has a process for challenging a leader. It has not been triggered.”

The spokesman also insisted that Sir Keir would stand in any leadership contest, should one begin.

He told reporters: “The PM’s position is clear: he will not walk away from the mandate he was given just two years ago to build a stronger, fairer Britain. If there is a contest, he would fight it, and he would be in it to win it.”

Sir Keir is also confident he is the best placed Labour figure to see off challenges from Reform UK and other parties come the next general election, the spokesman suggested.

Wes Streeting, the former health secretary, who has said he will stand in any contest to succeed the Prime Minister, has warned that Labour risks becoming the “handmaiden” to Reform if it continues under Sir Keir’s stewardship.

“With Keir Starmer’s leadership, this Labour government is supporting people with the cost of living, cutting NHS wages, and lifting half a million people out of poverty,” the spokesman said.

The Makerfield by-election takes place on Thursday June 18.

Mr Burnham is pitching himself not just as a local candidate looking to represent the constituency, but also as a senior Labour figure who can change the direction of the party.