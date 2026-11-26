Sophie Wingate, Press Association Deputy Political Editor

The UK Government will learn lessons from the controversy over influencers posting lewd videos filmed in Downing Street, Wes Streeting has said as he warned of the “risk” of engaging with social media personalities.

The Defence Secretary said some of the language and behaviour witnessed had “no place in Downing Street”, but defended Andy Burnham’s efforts to reach new audiences at a time of low trust in politics.

The Prime Minister has faced a backlash over a reception he hosted for online celebrities earlier this month, after TikToker Max Balegde posted a video of himself lip-syncing to the words “bomboclaat pussywagon” outside the No 10 door.

Mr Burnham on Wednesday said the now-deleted clip was “wrong”, but he refused to apologise for engaging with those who young people “are looking to for their information”.

Asked whether future engagement with influencers would be treated with more caution, Defence Secretary Mr Streeting told BBC Breakfast on Thursday: “I certainly think there’ll be reflections and lessons learned from this.

“I do think that reaching new and different audiences at a time when there is low trust and low interest in politics is a good thing. If people are becoming more engaged through those channels, that is a good thing.”

The Cabinet minister stressed that engaging with social media personalities is “no substitute” for facing scrutiny from traditional media outlets, which he said held themselves to “higher standards”.

He added: “That’s why you see Andy Burnham still doing TV interviews, still doing newspaper interviews, and doing regional and local radio as well in a way that he really enjoys and embraces as Prime Minister.

“He wants to speak to as many people as possible, meeting them where they are. I think that’s a good thing.

“We just need to be a bit careful about how some of those influencers conduct themselves and some of the risks we’re carrying in the process.”

Mr Streeting said there had been “examples of the sort of language and behaviour that I think has no place in Downing Street”, but “that is part of the risk you run when you try something new and different”.

He said some of the content created in Downing Street was “deeply unedifying” and urged people to “show respect for their surroundings, respect for the institution”.

Mr Streeting said another social media video showing Luke Hamnett recreating Hugh Grant’s prime ministerial dance from the film Love Actually inside No 10 was “actually quite funny”.

He told Times Radio: “I’m sure there’ll be other people who disagree. It’s all a matter of taste.”

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch on Wednesday accused the Prime Minister of “debasing his office” following the footage from Mr Balegde and demanded he apologises “for allowing that vile video to be recorded on the steps of No 10”.

But Mr Balegde has attacked Mrs Badenoch over her criticism of him.

In a video posted on Instagram from Australia, he said: “Every time she’s asked about the horrific economic state that the Tories left the country in, she seems to really not care or just pivot the conversation.

“People can’t pay their bills but I’m so glad that we know where she stands on pussywagons.”