No apologies for devolved spending, says Starmer after leaked memo
Sir Keir Starmer has said he will “make no apologies” for spending in devolved areas following an outcry over a leaked Downing Street memo.
Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth accused the Prime Minister of a “direct assault” on devolution as he raised the memo during First Minister’s Questions in the Senedd on Tuesday.
Sent in December to all members of the Cabinet, the correspondence said: “Each of us will maintain a professional and respectful working relationship with our counterparts in devolved governments.
“However, an overly deferential or laissez-faire approach to devolved government engagement almost inevitably creates political challenges or misses positive opportunities.
“We should be confident in our ability to deliver directly in those nations, including through direct spending, even when devolved governments may oppose this.”
The memo was condemned in both Wales and Scotland when it was made public, but challenged on the issue at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday by SNP MP Stephen Gethins, Sir Keir said: “I’m not going to make any apologies for spending more money in Scotland, or in Wales, to improve people’s lives.
“There has been record investment under this Government into Scotland. The question is, where’s the money gone, John (Swinney)?”
Angus Robertson, Scotland’s Constitution Secretary and the SNP’s campaign manager for May’s election, accused the Prime Minister of “actively plotting to undermine our Parliament”.
He added: “The leaked memo is a disturbing peak behind the curtain of a Westminster establishment that has absolutely no respect for the national governments of these islands.
“The reality is what this whole episode has shown is that only through a fresh start with independence can the integrity and future of Scotland’s Parliament be protected and enhanced.
“Only the SNP is on the side of Scotland’s Parliament, and this leaked memo makes clear that only the SNP can be trusted with the future of Holyrood.”
Speaking on Tuesday, Mr ap Iorwerth told the Senedd: “There we have it in black and white, Keir Starmer’s own version of Boris Johnson’s muscular unionism, not only dealing with devolution in bad faith, but undertaking a direct assault on the democratic views of devolved governments.
“By staying ever loyal to him, the First Minister (Eluned Morgan) is aligning herself with efforts to undermine her own Government.
“Why has the Labour Party turned against devolution to this extent, and why has the First Minister allowed the UK’s Labour Prime Minister to treat our Parliament, our government, and the people of Wales with such contempt?”
Lady Morgan said: “Devolution must be respected, and I’ve always been very clear with the Prime Minister on that issue.
“It is a respectful relationship, and there are times, of course, when the UK Government should be working directly within Wales.”
A No 10 source said: “We make no apologies for being determined to deliver for people across all four nations of the UK.
“In Wales, Scotland and NI, there are clearly reserved areas of governmental responsibilities, and this Government is committed to upholding this devolution settlement with mutual respect and partnership.”
Get Mr Bumble gone, voyeur du genocide…
How many since Fat Shanks’ throw away remark, how many fatalities without USAID so far, what is the death toll of Twmp’s killing look, everywhere his gaze settles people die by the thousand, when he and Bibi focus their eyes together the Earth is scorched add Putin and we have Cerberus’ slavering dogs, two sit either side of Twmp…
So much evil has escaped from the jaws of hell…
According to a certain Mark Drakeford the election of a Labour govt at Westminster was supposed to be Wales’ “insurance policy” . This is yet more evidence that this insurance policy was worthless – and certainly hasnt ‘paid out’ so far as Wales is concerned.
We were signed up as indentured labour during Mark and Vaughan’s Lost in London weekend, then they came back with a HoL fairy queen for the top of our tree…
If he’s so keen on spending money here perhaps he’d like to ensure that Whitehall departments allocate a fair share of their budgets for reserved matters to Wales instead of continuing their generally chronic underspends. Possibly Jo Stevens could be assigned to look at the sums. There again, probably not
Today Keir Starmer defended the indefensible. He said that he was unashamed about spending money on the devolved nations, but that’s not the issue prime minister— Whitehall imposition is. The idea that you can arrogantly release a memo stating to ministers that they can ignore and overrule the democratic will of Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, going against the principle of devolution, an outrage. We now have three anti‑devolution parties at Westminster. We need Rhun ap Iorwerth & Plaid Cymru more than ever. Welsh Labour and Eluned Morgan will pay dearly in May for their failure not only to fight… Read more »
They love spending / repeatedly interfering in process. Englands transport network is actually much worse than the media reports. HS2 trains had lawsuits over the procurement process when awarded https://www.newcivilengineer.com/latest/hs2-reaches-out-of-court-settlement-with-talgo-in-train-procurement-dispute-28-06-2021/ And https://www.reuters.com/technology/siemens-loses-london-lawsuit-over-2-bln-stg-hs2-contract-2023-11-06/ Now a decision is being delayed until a quieter news period – so everybody will know the UK politicians are in interfering: https://www.thetimes.com/business/companies-markets/article/hs2-trains-deal-hitachi-alstom-kq0hjtr63 This then portrays England as incompetent. The following article shows Lord Peter Hendy is openly interfering in public procurement policies https://www.newcivilengineer.com/latest/lord-hendy-forced-systra-to-sack-engineer-for-raising-concerns-about-crowd-crush-at-euston-station-29-08-2024/ Peters actions are against public procurement law https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/procurement-act-2023-guidance-documents-plan-phase/guidance-covered-procurement-objectives-html Any individual who believes they can manage an organisation / government by dictatorship and ignoring laws… Read more »
Even his transport commitments sound like Rishi’s earnest promise of electrification to Holyhead that unsurprisingly never happened.
forked tongue