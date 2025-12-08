No assurance over future of defence jobs in south Wales after Ajax halt

A UK Government minister has declined to say whether defence jobs in south Wales are safe for the long term after the Army halted the use of the Ajax armoured vehicle.

Luke Pollard said the Government is “committed to the defence sector in Wales” as he responded to concerns from MPs.

The decision to stop the use of Ajax came last week, after around 30 soldiers fell ill while operating the vehicle on a training exercise.

The defence minister visited the General Dynamics site in Merthyr Tydfil last month, where six variants in the Ajax project were being developed, saying at the time the programme had “left its troubles behind”.

The £6.3 billion Ministry of Defence project to build 589 of the advanced vehicles has been a source of strong criticism after years of delays and problems including noise and vibration issues which injured soldiers.

Responding to an urgent question on Ajax, Mr Pollard said he is “deliberately not jumping to any conclusions at this stage” and is waiting for reviews before taking next steps.

Labour’s Ruth Jones called on the minister to give assurances to workers over their jobs, as Christmas approaches.

The MP for Newport West and Islwyn said: “Given the workers at the Oakdale site in my constituency are diligent and hard working, and Christmas is fast approaching, what assurances can the minister give me that defence jobs associated with this programme in Newport West and Islwyn and across South Wales are safe for the long term?”

Mr Pollard replied: “I recognise the importance of the economic contribution that General Dynamics makes, not just to Merthyr, but to the wider community as well.

“It is really important that we look at what has happened and what lessons can be learned, but as a Government, we’re increasing defence spending, and we are supporting businesses, large and small across the country.

“I’ll be very happy meeting her and her South Wales colleagues to discuss this further.”

‘Reassurances’

Carolyn Harris, Labour MP for Neath and Swansea East, asked: “Will the minister work with defence companies in Wales and with Welsh MPs to offer reassurances to the staff, and more widely, to continue to ensure that Wales is at the forefront of retaining and growing job opportunities in the defence sector?”

Mr Pollard replied: “She’s right to talk about the staff, and I think there is a particular important role that they can play in helping us understand what has happened to these vehicles and and why that is the case.

“As a Government, we are committed to the defence sector in Wales. Indeed, we’re in discussions with the Welsh Labour Government about a defence growth zone for Wales, taking a share of £250 million.

“There are opportunities in South Wales in particular, using some of the floor plates and infrastructure around the General Dynamics site to do that.”

The which developed six variants in the Ajax project, which were being developed by General Dynamics in Merthyr Tydfil, are the first new armoured fighting vehicles to enter service with the British Army for nearly 30 years.