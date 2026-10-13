‘No brainer’ plan to develop ‘eyesore’ vandalised former residential home

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

Councillors have welcomed a ‘no brainer’ proposal to redevelop an “eyesore” former residential home to meet a need for affordable housing.

The Isle of Anglesey County Council has approved a full application for the redevelopment of it own empty and derelict Plas Penlan site in Llangefni.

The former home on Bron y Felin Road has been the victim of anti-social behaviour and graffiti since it closed some eight years ago, and has seen smashed windows and doors having to be boarded up.

The application received unanimous approval, when it came before Anglesey council’s planning and orders committee, on Wednesday, 7 October.

Members agreed to the full application for the redevelopment of the site to provide 10 affordable dwellings and care facility incorporating four bedrooms, ancillary care facility on the ground floor and two self-contained flats on the first floor, together with alterations to the vehicular access and associated works.

The former home at Llangefni had become redundant, following the development of Hafan Cefni, in the town in 2018.

“The proposed new housing estate will consist primarily of bungalows for elderly tenants and for social services clients and staff,” plans said.

“One facility provided will provide 24-hour ancillary care for four social services clients with 24-hour support.

“Above this will be two, one bedroomed self-contained flats with access to ancillary care when required.”

The application details also noted: “It has long been identified that there is a lack of bungalows for the elderly around the Llangefni area.”

The project is being developed by the council and will be 100% affordable.

Head of environment and planning Rhys Lloyd Jones said the former home had been “subjected to vandalism and anti-social behaviour.

“Windows and doors have had to be boarded up. The proposal would entail the demolition of the existing building,” he said.

“The scale and mass of the development have been carefully considered to reflect housing needs in the area.

“It will provide a number of single storey bungalows with the aim of creating a community for retired people or those needing care for the elderly.

“There will be a clear and flat access to every property for people with mobility needs.”

No objections had been received during a consultation period, and he said it was “not considered likely to have a negative impact on the residential amenities of local properties”.

“The development is considered to be a considerable improvement on the existing site which is an eyesore and its condition is deteriorating,” he added.

Council leader, Cllr Robin Williams said he was pleased to see this application presented. I passed the site a few weeks ago and what is being described is true, the site is an eyesore.

“Plas Penlan closed years ago and the site is crying out to be developed, we need more more homes for people.”

He proposed approving the application in line with the officer’s recommendation.

Cllr Jeff Evans added “This site is unsightly, for anyone who goes near it or sees it.

“It is an area which has been derelict for a number of years at least eight years, people have smashed it up destroyed the windows, the doors, and they have needed to be boarded up.

“Now we have a proposal before us to bring it back into use for a need. The need for affordable housing.

“It is a ‘no brainer’ for me.” He seconded Cllr Williams’s proposal to approve. Everyone voted in favour.

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