No call in for controversial affordable home scheme

Elgan Hearn – Local democracy reporter

A request that Welsh Government Planning Inspectors take over the planning process of deciding a controversial housing development has failed.

At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Planning committee on Thursday, October 23, councillors unanimously voted in favour of approving plans by SJ Construction Ltd to build 30 affordable homes at land west of Oakland at Crew Green near Welshpool.

In doing this, councillors followed the advice and recommendation of Principal Planning Officer Richard Edwards.

SJ Construction is working with Barcud Housing Association on the proposals which are expected to become houses for social rent when completed.

On Friday’s each week the Welsh Government publish a list of planning applications from across the country that are “being considered” for call-in by ministers.

Decision

If a call in is approved – Planning Inspectors at PEDW (Planning and Environment Decisions Wales) take over the application process from the Local Planning Authority.

They will provide a recommendation to the relevant government minister of what decision to make.

On Friday, October 24, it was revealed on the list that a call-in request for the application had been submitted to Welsh Government ministers on Tuesday, October 21, ahead of the Planning committee meeting.

However, the latest list, which was published on Friday, October 31, reveals that the Welsh Government are not going to pick it up.

This is because Powys council had already issued the letter confirming planning approval to the applicants on October 23 – the same day as the decision was taken.

The Welsh Government said: “Application determined by LPA (Local Planning Authority) unable to consider call in.”

At the meeting arguments against the scheme were put forward by members of Bausley and Criggion community council – which covers Crew Green.

The crux of the arguments surrounding the development were down to whether Crew Green should be classified as a large or small village and is able to absorb a development of 30 affordable homes.

Evidence

Bauseley and Criggion community councillor Caroline Travis said that: “compelling evidence: had been submitted to show Crew Green is a small village with no amenities.”

This had been agreed by Powys council and means that in the replacement LDP that is being formulated Crew Green is expected be classed as a smaller village.

However, Mr Edwards stressed that the application had to be decided in the context that Crew Green is a large village under the current LDP (2011-2026) and that the replacement LDP is “not adopted policy.”