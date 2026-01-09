No change to Wales apprenticeships despite levy headlines

A Welsh college has issued a clear message to employers, learners and apprentices across Wales following widespread discussion around the UK Government’s proposed Growth and Skills Levy.

Despite headlines that may have caused concern, Coleg Cambria confirmed nothing has changed for Wales, and apprenticeship delivery continues exactly as before.

Employer Engagement Manager Gari Thomas says many organisations and apprentices have been understandably unsettled by the national conversation.

He says while the levy remains a UK-wide tax, the policies that shape how skills funding is used in Wales are entirely devolved.

“We know some announcements have caused alarm, particularly for learners and apprentices who feared their training pathways could be affected,” said Gari.

“But the first thing to remember is this: skills policy is fully devolved. What is changing in England does not automatically apply in Wales.”

Gari emphasised that employers can continue working with Coleg Cambria without any change to process, funding access or programme structure.

“Your apprenticeship programmes with Coleg Cambria remain exactly as they are,” he added.

“There is no change to how you request training or access funding – it’s business as usual. Our focus continues to be on high-quality, meaningful apprenticeship routes that support the skills needs of North Wales.”

The Cambria for Business team continues to support organisations across the region with apprenticeship recruitment, workforce development planning and training solutions designed to upskill existing staff.

The college says its employer offer remains stable, strategic and aligned with Welsh Government priorities, ensuring investment in people can continue with confidence.

Gari believes reassurance is essential at a time when there could be confusion.

“While the levy itself remains a UK-wide tax, the way funding is used here is shaped in Wales, and that remains unchanged,” he said.

“At Coleg Cambria, it’s business as usual, and together we’ll continue building the skilled workforce our region needs.

“Employers who are uncertain about how their levy payments contribute to training, or who want to strengthen their skills pipeline, are encouraged to contact the Coleg Cambria team for guidance and support.”

Visit www.cambria.ac.uk/ employers for more information.