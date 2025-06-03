No-confidence vote over ‘unacceptable’ education comments fails

A “party political point-scoring” call for a vote of no confidence in Pembrokeshire’s deputy leader, over claims he made “unacceptable” comments about Welsh education in the county, has been defeated.

At an extraordinary meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council today, June 2, Independent Group leader Cllr Huw Murphy called for a vote of no confidence in Councillor Paul Miller to remain as Deputy Leader & Cabinet Member.

Expanding on his reasons for the call, Cllr Murphy – in his submission – said: “Councillor Miller on April 28 at a Cabinet meeting moved an amendment with regards to Welsh Education Strategic Plan (WESP) to request officers collect data from parents of children electing a Welsh medium education when the Schools Admission Code does not provide for the collection of such data.

‘Couldn’t give a toss’

“At this meeting Cllr Miller commented with regards to parental choice for Ysgol Caer Elen: ‘…all of them that I know who send their children to Caer Ellen honestly couldn’t give a toss whether it was Welsh or English’.

“Comments such as this in 2025 are unacceptable and serve to create a perception of bias when it comes to the delivery of Welsh medium education, something that generations have striven for, namely equality and fairness.

“For a Deputy Leader of Council to make such comments and then refuse to retract when he has had ample opportunity to do so makes his position untenable both as Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member.

The matter was reported to the Welsh Language Commissioner and was called in to the May Schools O&S Scrutiny Committee, ultimately returning to a May 21 meeting of the Cabinet, members agreeing to now collect data on all languages and additional information.

“Throughout the recent debate on WESP, Cllr Miller has ignored the views and advice of the Schools O&S Committee, Senior Officers, the Welsh Language Commissioner and even Mr Mark Drakeford his own Minister for the Welsh Language,” Cllr Murphy added.

Comments

Responding at the special meeting, Cllr Miller repeated previously made comments, saying there had never been an intention to collect the information through a formal schools process.

He reiterated the “couldn’t give a toss” comment was one made by a mother in his ward which he had repeated, apologising if he had caused upset.

He added: “I believe Cllr Murphy should be deeply ashamed of his actions, he is trying to create division in the county of Pembrokeshire where no division exists,” adding: “To suggest that either I personally or the administration is anti-Welsh is simply not true.”

Conservative Group Leader Cllr Di Clements said she was “not really sure why we are all here,” adding: “The deputy leader showed poor judgement in his use of inappropriate language to put forward a recommendation to evidence base decisions on why and where parents choose to send their children to school, it was rightly highlighted and called in.”

“The recommendation was changed to reflect those concerns and all present cabinet members agreed. The subject should now be closed.”

She went on to say: “This is nothing more than petty political point scoring which we want no part of,” adding the costs of the special meeting was some £2,000 for cash-strapped Pembrokeshire.

Wedge

Fellow Conservative Cllr Aled Thomas, the Conservative group business manager and County Council Welsh Language Champion said that “today’s meeting has done nothing but drive a wedge between Welsh and English speakers in the county.”

He said Cllr Murphy has only spoken Welsh in the chamber for 26 seconds in the previous two years, adding: “If the IPG leader was serious about promoting the Welsh language – he would practice what he preaches year-round and not just when it’s politically convenient.”

Another who criticising the notice awas Cllr Jordan Ryan, saying it was “a disgrace” and members should be working for the people of Pembrokeshire rather than taking part in a “political game”.

Council leader Cllr Jon Harvey said the call was “creating division where none exists and political opportunism at its worst.”

He said the amended form of Cllr Miller’s proposal just sought a deeper understanding of parental choice, adding: “This notice of motion and the reasoning behind it to my mind raises some bigger issues here; are members now not allowed to ask questions or express a view for fear of a vote of no confidence?”

He said the “anti-Welsh” claim was “nothing more than opportunism designed to create division where none exists”.

Mischief

Former leader Cllr David Simpson, who had brought Cllr Miller into his Cabinet as deputy leader, described the call as “political mischief,” saying previous independent peer reviews of the administration had described Cllr Miller as “an inspirational member of the team,” Cllr Simpson asking: “How many of you can say you were inspirational?”

Another former leader Cllr John T Davies called on members to come together to eradicate the historic so-called ‘landsker line’ language barrier in the county, working towards bilingualism, saying there was a need for Cllr Miller to apologise for any offence and move on.

Yet another former leader, Cllr Jamie Adams said there was a need for “contrition and conciliation,” and for Cllr Miller to “hold his hands up” and admit he’d “got this wrong”.

“Perhaps Cllr Murphy’s been attacked for having the tenacity for having this called in; I think there’s an impression it was always going to happen to you, Paul [Miller], because there’s an impression you know better than everyone else.”

The no confidence call in Cllr Miller was defeated by 28 votes to 16, with 11 abstentions.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

