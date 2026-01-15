‘No credible alternative’ to Sir Keir Starmer as Prime Minister – Rachel Reeves

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has dismissed leadership speculation, saying she cannot see a “credible alternative” to Sir Keir Starmer as Prime Minister.

Appearing on ITV’s Peston show, Ms Reeves argued she and Sir Keir Starmer have a clear plan to “turn around the economy” after being elected in a “massive landslide” 18 months ago.

“In an unstable world, this Government is delivering the stability and investment and reform that is needed,” she said.

“We’re delivering on our plan. I can’t see a credible alternative from anyone else. We stick to the plans, we’ll see the benefits.”

When asked if the “Starmer-Reeves duo” was “here to stay”, the Chancellor confirmed: “We are.”

She also touted the Government’s work in “reducing the cost of living, cutting energy bills, and slashing rail fares”.

The comments come amid backlash over Government U-turns on pub tax hikes and the watering down of digital ID proposals.

Last week, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said the pubs U-turn pointed to “a Government and a Chancellor that is all at sea”.

“As happened with last year’s winter fuel allowance and welfare cuts U-turns, these chaotic reversals have blown a big hole in Rachel Reeves’ numbers and have rendered November’s budget all but pointless,” she said.

The Office for Budget Responsibility will deliver its next assessment of the public finances in March.

It comes after a turbulent year for Sir Keir’s Labour administration, with sluggish economic growth, leadership rumblings and dismal poll ratings before local elections in May.

Earlier in January, Sir Keir Starmer vowed he would be Prime Minister in 2027, insisting frequent leadership changes are not in the “national interest”.

“Under the last government, we saw constant chopping and changing of leadership, of teams, it caused utter chaos, utter chaos, and it’s amongst the reasons that the Tories were booted out so effectively at the last election,” Sir Keir told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg.

The Labour leader insisted he was “confident” about 2026, which he claims will be the year Britons start to feel “positive change”, and believed his party would win the next general election.